Did Twitch ban Andrew Tate?

Social media personality Andrew Tate has been embroiled in controversy lately, as his comments about the treatment of women have been spreading around the internet and influencing children. Tate ran a YouTube channel and had a large TikTok following, with the hashtag Andrew Tate on TikTok boasting billions of views.

However, recently he has been absent on his social media accounts, with his Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts all being banned in the last week. One of the ways his followers have been watching him is through Tate’s Twitch account. As most of his other avenues of spreading his speech to the public have been closed off to him, eyes have turned to his Twitch account to see if Twitch has followed suit. So, is Andrew Tate’s Twitch account banned?

Has Twitch banned Andrew Tate’s account?

As of writing Andrew Tate has not been banned on Twitch, however, that does not seem to have stopped the man from apparently deleting his Twitch account. It is very likely that his deletion is to circumvent Twitch’s rules, as if Tate’s channel TateSpeech was to be banned, Tate could not appear on anyone else’s Twitch channel lest they share the same fate. As Andrew Tate is a controversial personality, he is known to guest on a number of Twitch channels, so this is most likely a ploy to keep collaborators happy.

This does not mean that Twitch will not ban him anyway, as there have been a number of callouts against Twitch for not banning him already. One Twitch streamer, iamfallfromgrace, tweeted, “So, Andrew Tate is banned on every platform now… except @Twitch… We don’t need any more streamers platforming Tate and allowing him to further spread his blatant hatred of women.”

So, Andrew Tate is banned on every platform now… except @Twitch.



It’s already difficult enough being a woman on Twitch. We don’t need any more streamers platforming Tate and allowing him to further spread his blatant hatred of women.



Enough is enough. — iamfallfromgrace (@imfallfromgrace) August 22, 2022

This is definitely a salient point, if Tate is not banned on Twitch he can keep appearing on different Twitch channels and spread the same opinions which resulted in his bans in the first place. Twitch usually has no problems dishing out bans when streamers do things that violate their code of conduct, like nudity or hate speech. As Tate’s frequent controversies seem to involve speech that contains hate, it should fall into the latter.

The Tate bans have been coming through like dominos, so we will have to see what Twitch’s next move will be. Maybe Tate will start his own pirate radio station from his home in Romania, and that way nobody will have to pay attention to him on social media, not that they could because he is banned on most platforms anyway.