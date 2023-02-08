Elon Musk may be quietly testing daily Tweet limits and users are beyond outraged
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, users have been waiting to see what changes he will make to the platform and what effect these changes will have. Twitter users today have found hints that the platform might be moving to cap how many tweets you can make and are outraged about this idea.
Earlier today, many users who attempted to send a tweet were shown an error message reading: “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets”. Others were shown a message saying: “You have reached your daily tweet limit. Please try again tomorrow.”
This has confused Twitter users since previously the daily limit for tweets was 2,400 per day, a number few users would ever be able to hit. Today, however, users are being shown the error message after sending one tweet, with some reporting that they get the message despite not tweeting at all.
These error messages have led many to presume that Twitter will soon announce that users will have a limited number of tweets they can send per day unless they subscribe to Twitter Blue, Twitter’s premium account option that Musk has been keen on promoting in recent months.
Many Twitter users are arguing that this change, if it is made official, will signal the end of the platform with many once again talking about looking for alternative social media platforms.
Many Twitter users also note that this issue is happening on Nintendo Direct day, an event that usually results in a massive increase in tweets as people head to social media to discuss the latest game reveals.
This timing has led to many Twitter users posting stills from the infamous Saturday Night Live sketch where Elon Musk dressed as Wario to mock the site’s owner.
Neither Elon Musk nor Twitter’s official account has commented on this issue. It should be noted that Twitter’s official profile did post a tweet showing off the newest feature of Twitter Blue -extra-long tweets – just before users started reporting this issue, however it is unknown if these events are linked.