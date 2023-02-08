Elon Musk may be quietly testing daily Tweet limits and users are beyond outraged

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, users have been waiting to see what changes he will make to the platform and what effect these changes will have. Twitter users today have found hints that the platform might be moving to cap how many tweets you can make and are outraged about this idea.

Earlier today, many users who attempted to send a tweet were shown an error message reading: “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets”. Others were shown a message saying: “You have reached your daily tweet limit. Please try again tomorrow.”

I don't tweet much at all, but I sent a few today, and I'm getting prevented from tweeting because I've reached some limit? How encouraging.



So, how are you seeing this tweet? I'm scheduling it for one minute in the future. pic.twitter.com/a7XBT4c5Tf — Knick (@Idol_Thoughts) February 8, 2023

This has confused Twitter users since previously the daily limit for tweets was 2,400 per day, a number few users would ever be able to hit. Today, however, users are being shown the error message after sending one tweet, with some reporting that they get the message despite not tweeting at all.

I haven't posted on this account even once today and I'm getting the tweet limit bug. I had to schedule this to post one minute in advance. Absolutely flawless, perfectly functioning website. — 🔞 𝐌𝐎𝐗 🔞 (@erebiite) February 8, 2023

These error messages have led many to presume that Twitter will soon announce that users will have a limited number of tweets they can send per day unless they subscribe to Twitter Blue, Twitter’s premium account option that Musk has been keen on promoting in recent months.

I was able to send the Tweet by trying again, but this is proof @Twitter is planning to limit how many times you can post if you aren't paying. pic.twitter.com/UN0DTkXGDx — Aram (@AramVartian) February 8, 2023

Many Twitter users are arguing that this change, if it is made official, will signal the end of the platform with many once again talking about looking for alternative social media platforms.

For the moment, you can work around the "tweet limit" error by scheduling tweets.



It's finally happening, y'all! THE END IS NIGH AT LAST — The Call is Coming from Inside the Nash (@Nash076) February 8, 2023

theres a fucking daily tweet limit this website is going to die — kirigirikiri 🌤🕊🙃 (@filianore) February 8, 2023

Many Twitter users also note that this issue is happening on Nintendo Direct day, an event that usually results in a massive increase in tweets as people head to social media to discuss the latest game reveals.

Hello y'all, I will comment the Nintendo Direct on Instagram only as Twitter decided to be crazy just minutes before the Direct…."You reached your daily tweet limit" WTF?



I managed to bypass this by programming the tweet for 1 minute later pic.twitter.com/3ha2CVXQ6D — 🌟 Ezereal 🌟 (Instagram: @ezereal2022) (@So_Ethereal) February 8, 2023

This timing has led to many Twitter users posting stills from the infamous Saturday Night Live sketch where Elon Musk dressed as Wario to mock the site’s owner.

tfw you implement a daily tweet limit to be cartoonishly evil to nintendo direct pic.twitter.com/uDSgXw5SPb — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) February 8, 2023

Neither Elon Musk nor Twitter’s official account has commented on this issue. It should be noted that Twitter’s official profile did post a tweet showing off the newest feature of Twitter Blue -extra-long tweets – just before users started reporting this issue, however it is unknown if these events are linked.