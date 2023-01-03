Equinox Gym shuts down resolutioners’ hopes

While many people like to start the new year with a resolution to do better in business and make more money, the high-end “luxury” chain gym Equinox went in another direction for 2023, announcing that they would not allow any new members to join on January 1st as part of their “We Don’t Speak January” sales stunt.

The ban on new memberships is a response to what would typically be a gym giant’s busiest day, with people who made a promise to themselves that they would get into better physical shape joining fitness clubs in droves. The catch, as GymDesk points out, is that these clubs then lose about 50% of those new members within six months as the reality of what a drag it is to work out on the regular sets in.

On Twitter, pop culture enthusiasts “Pop Crave” quoted Equinox as saying:

“we are for people who constantly push themselves to those extremes, we can’t in good conscience support the ‘new year, new me’ movement that happens every January.”

The Equinox ban is clearly a joke, and so obviously it provoked the kind of even-handed rational response on Twitter that the social media service has become famous for. This long-time Equinox member was personally offended:

I’m an all access + @AskAmex platinum member, and I don’t want to support a gym that shames people for setting fitness goals during ANY month of the year— it can have a large public health impact for a gym to support their members even if 90% drop off after. — Violeta J. Rodriguez, MS² (@vjrodriguez33) January 2, 2023

While this person made fun of Equinox’s viral marketing stunt while also reading, and responding to, their viral marketing stunt:

And Summer grew cold to the venal Equinox marketing ploy:

This is insufferable, but since insufferable is your brand . . . well done. I’m sure lots of self-loathing people chasing an empty feeling of superiority will find this campaign very cool. 👍 — Summer Sandiego (@summerasana) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile Planet Fitness continues to give out free pizza and bagels to their members.