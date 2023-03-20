Ever wanted to adopt Pedro Pascal? Of course you do, so here’s the (cat)ch

Whether you fell in love with Din Djarin in The Mandalorian or recently hopped on the Pedro Pascal bandwagon with Joel from The Last of Us, we’ll all happily admit to being struck by Pascal fever.

When we aren’t rooting for him on-screen, we’re drooling over him off-screen, but he’s so much more than a pretty face. Have you seen him dance? The internet has dubbed him ‘Daddy,’ but we’d argue that Pascal is more akin to a soft, adorable kitten. If you’ve ever wanted to adopt Pedro Pascal (and we know you have, don’t lie), you’re in luck. While we can’t offer you the Chilean-born hunk himself, we have an enticing alternative.

The Kansas Humane Society, located in Wichita, Kansas, has been helping abandoned and homeless animals for over 130 years. And guess what? It’s giving you the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to adopt a Pedro. Pedro Pspspscal, the little furball who’s taking over social media one meow at a time, is currently up for adoption.

This two-year-old Domestic Shorthair / Mix was admitted to the KHS on March 9, 2023, and has yet to be adopted. But we’re certain that with Pedro going viral as fast as he is, someone is bound to snatch him up sooner or later. Live in the Kansas area or nearby? That special someone could be you!

The KHS even decided to promote Pedro Pspspscal’s adoption page by sharing a hilarious selection of images on Twitter that digitally overlay the real Pedro Pascal’s face with that of his feline counterpart. Suddenly, it isn’t so difficult to imagine the rough and ready Joel Miller as an adorable quadruped. What would that make Bella Ramsey? Bella Rameowsy? No, that’s terrible. Cut that.

Pedro Pspspscal is daddy and we all love this famous boi ❤️ Here’s some of his most famous scenes with costars Bella Ramsey, Grogu, and Nicolas Cage 🙌🏽 #adoptdontshop #pedropascal



Pedro Pspspscal: https://t.co/bLPIVbCmab pic.twitter.com/bEz751YVpo — Kansas Humane Society (@kshumanesociety) March 20, 2023

It doesn’t take much to entertain the internet nowadays, but the KHS seemed to achieve its goal of attracting attention for Pedro, who soon went viral after the memes made the rounds on Twitter. Plenty of commenters responding positively, stuck between finding the unconventional name both a clever play on words and utterly ridiculous in the best way possible.

Been laughing about this for about 5 consecutive minutes pic.twitter.com/QzqI1LgndL — Kalon Fullerton (@cowlonfull) March 20, 2023

Probably like the real Pedro Pascal, if you love him, feed him, and love him forever, he’ll be your best friend.