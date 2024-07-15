‘Everything does work out’: Couple booted out by landlord find the perfect place, and it turns out to be next door to their best friends

Life gives us all lemons now and then, and even though we try and make lemonade out of them, often the end result is that we just accidentally squeeze lemon juice in our eye (metaphorically speaking). On occasion, though, it all works out and we end up with a glorious ice-cold treat that turns our frown right around.

Such is the case for ridiculously lucky renter TikTok user @shanndetrick. Shan and her partner initially received some stressful news when their landlord showed up at their place at 9pm to tell them they had to move out in two months so that his daughter could move in (yes, apparently nepo babies are a thing in renting too). As Shan and her partner had just adopted an “amazing” cat named Eric, finding somewhere nearby that allowed pets proved to be a real pain.

Thankfully, when Shan and her partner expanded their radius they found the perfect place. The new landlord had absolutely no problems with cats and, although it was an hour away from her old house, Shan was aware that her friends lived somewhere around this area, so that was a plus. It wasn’t until she took a closer look at the property, however, that she realized just how close to her friends’ home it was.

“You can imagine my shock when I zoom into the photo and I realize that the fence that it is sharing is to our best friends‘ home next door,” Shan reveals, clearly still reeling from the craziness of the coincidence herself.

TikTok cannot get enough of this touching twist of fate, although some are half-suspecting that there’s going to be another turn in the tale here. “Plot twist: you move in and your friends announce they just bought a different house lol,” one joked. Others can’t wait for the adorable content that’s going to come when Shan and her friends live next door to each other. “I need updates when yall have the flip the fence into a table moment,” requested one comment.

What some really want to know, though, is how Shan broke the news to her friends, and honestly we wish she’d recorded and posted it. When asked if she was going to shock them by just turning up on moving day, Shan explained: “I surprised them at their engagement party by saying “hi neighbors” they LOST it.” Oh, and it should be noted that many commenters are here for Eric the cat and Eric alone. “So happy for Eric,” shared one of the many Eric fans out there.

On the other hand, the pessimists among us are concerned that becoming neighbors could ruin Shan’s relationship with her friends. It’s not quite the same thing, obviously, but we all know that living together can put a strain on a friendship, which is why some expert opinions recommend against it. In this case, however, it seems we don’t have anything to worry about. As Shan revealed in the comments, “We’ve been bffs with one of them (they are a couple) for 7 years and he was in our wedding. [They’re] basically family.”

Congrats on the happy ending, Shan! Be right back, just gotta wipe some lemon juice out of my eye.

