‘How did you not know?’: Cat owner gets surprise of their life when their furry feline starts acting strange

Cats often have more going on than meets the eye. Behind their aloof exterior and judgmental stares lies a world of secret feline drama that we, as their devoted human servants, are not always privy to.

You see, our furry overlords have a knack for keeping their personal lives under wraps. They slink around the house, silently plotting world domination and napping in sunbeams, all while harboring the occasional little bundle of joy in their fuzzy bellies. And sometimes, even the most attentive cat owners find themselves caught off guard by the sudden appearance of tiny, mewing kittens.

Recently, a woman named Becca (@becca_janeh0) shared a 20-second video on TikTok that captured the moment she discovered her cat’s well-kept secret. Becca captures her cat’s bizarre behavior – howling, writhing, and generally acting like a possessed demon. As Becca investigates, she makes a shocking discovery – her cat was in the process of giving birth!

Now, I don’t want to judge, but how did Becca not know her cat was pregnant? I mean, didn’t she notice the sudden craving for pickles and ice cream? Okay, maybe that’s just a human pregnancy thing, but still! Users on TikTok were quick to chime in with their thoughts. Some found the tiny paws sticking out during the birth adorable, while others pointed out that the cat’s howling was a clear sign of labor. To be fair, some cats can sometimes be masters of deception. As one user pointed out, their cat carried a single kitten and didn’t show any visible signs of being pregnant.

In follow-up videos, Becca revealed that her cat had two tiny kittens. And that’s the thing about pregnancies – the number of kittens can make a big difference in how noticeable that baby bump is. A cat carrying a larger litter might start to resemble a furry beach ball with legs, while a mom-to-be with just a couple of tiny stowaways could maintain a relatively svelte figure right up until the big reveal.

If you notice your cat packing on a few extra pounds, it might be worth a quick trip to the vet. In the alternate scenario, start stockpiling kitten food and supplies, because trust me, those little furballs are going to be hungry. And most importantly, give your cat plenty of love and support. She’s going through a lot, what with the whole “creating new life” thing, and she needs to know that you’re there for her.

But what if you’re more of a one-cat kind of household? Well, that’s where the conversation about spaying and neutering comes in. When unexpected kittens arrive and their human companions aren’t prepared to give them the love and care they need, those tiny furballs can end up in some pretty bleak situations. Crowded shelters, life on the streets, or worse – it’s a fate no kitten deserves. You might think that won’t be you, but it’s an all-too-common reality.

At the end of the day, no matter what you decide, as long as you’re giving your cat a loving, safe home and plenty of chin scratches, you’re doing alright in my book.

