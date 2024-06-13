‘Genuinely asking… is any job a good idea?’: Ex-Spotify employee reveals why the tech industry is dying, warns people to stay away

Every other headline nowadays says that there are mass lay offs from every major company you can think of. According to Tech Crunch, Tesla, Amazon, TikTok, Snap, Google, and Microsoft, have all endured massive layoffs in the past year. Tens of thousands of tech employees have lost their jobs this year alone.

Recommended Videos

Not only is this leaning so many people jobless, but it’s also creating a noticeable void in the TikTok space. When one creator made a video asking what happened to all of the tech girlies making day in a life videos about their jobs, a former tech girl shared her experience working in the industry and explained why tech influencers are slowly going extinct.

Nicole, the creator, studied engineering at a prestigious university and was the only woman to graduate in her class. She got a job with Spotify right out of college in 2019. It had always been her dream to move to the city and work a high-end job and live a fabulous, picturesque life.

The job included free breakfast and lunch, free concerts, and even free trips. It was a dream position for Nicole with incredible perks. She notes that most of those perks for tech workers have completely disappeared. She also got laid off from that job.

She then worked as a marketing manager for Uber and was laid off from that job as well.

At this point in her career, she expected to be making well over 100 thousand dollars a year at a highly respected company. Instead, she says that most of those jobs are being taken over by technology or AI, and companies are all about cutting costs — and that means cutting employees.

She advised her followers to avoid tech jobs and avoid the heartbreak of an inevitable layoff.

Commenters who already work in tech or are on the path to it are panicking. Several people are wondering how they should pivot their cybersecurity degrees into something with more job security. Nicole is graciously answering everyone’s questions, and replying with videos about how she pivoted her career into something more frugal.

The irony is that many of the people in her comments were told to go into tech to make more money, and now that advice is totally backfiring.

Now, tens of thousands of people share Nicole’s experience — and even outside the tech industry, it feels like no job is safe.

Maybe that’s why so many influencers are coming out of the woodwork, because self-employment feels like the only way to guarantee job security.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy