‘Girl go to the police’: Unsuspecting woman finds a tracker sewn into her Shein overalls

Although widely polarizing, Shein has become one of the go-to online stores to save yourself a couple bucks. And usually, a shopping order gone wrong involves the item coming in a different size than you’d anticipated. But imagine buying a cute pair of overalls online, only to find out they come with an unexpected (and terrifying) accessory — a hidden tracking device.

That’s exactly what happened to TikTok content creator Riya (@bandanabixch14), whose recent video has reignited debates about privacy and consumer safety. Is Shein to blame for this incredibly heinous breach of trust?

An unexpected shopping accessory

@bandanabixch14 What yall missed was the panic attack and the police report but ive had these for a lil while now and I had no idea bro😭i feel so violated #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #shein ♬ original sound – riya

In the now-viral clip, Riya is visibly shaken as she reveals a tracker sewn into the denim overalls she bought from popular fast-fashion retailer Shein. While holding up a knife she used to cut the device out of her clothing, she confesses: “I’m so scared right now.”

When she finally managed to extract it, viewers quickly identified the item as a Chipolo tracker — a small device typically used to help people locate lost belongings. As a commenter stated, Chipolo trackers need to be within 200 feet of the device that activates them to work. So naturally, people began worrying for Riya’s safety.

The comment section on Riya’s TikTok was flooded with reactions. Some people were just as freaked out as Riya, urging her to call the police immediately. Though some commenters defended the tracker, suggesting it might have been placed for inventory or anti-theft purposes, others questioned why it was hidden in the clothing and raised concerns about potential misuse. Yes, some companies reportedly use similar devices to keep tabs on their products during shipping. However, most people couldn’t get past the invasive placement, asking the question: Why sew it into the overalls if it’s innocent?

A growing privacy concern

The discovery has sparked a wider conversation about tracking devices and their potential misuse. While gadgets like Chipolo trackers or Apple AirTags are marketed as handy tools for finding lost keys or wallets, and even stolen items, they’ve also been linked to more nefarious activities, like stalking. What’s even scarier is how advanced and discreet these devices have become.

They’re small enough to be hidden in cars, purses, and, as we now know, clothing. And unless you’re specifically looking for them, you might never know they’re there. Experts recommend regularly inspecting your belongings and even using tools like RF detectors to identify unknown tracking devices. While most people may never encounter something like this, Riya’s experience is a stark reminder to stay vigilant.

Since posting her initial video, Riya’s video has garnered over 13 million views. Her discovery has drawn more scrutiny toward Shein, a brand already under fire for ethical and sustainability issues. She has also shared two updates to reassure her followers. In one, she lets everyone know that she’s safe and that the tracker has been deactivated. She also revealed that she’s taken legal action against Shein, opening a case to address the alarming incident. However, the situation has left people divided.

The video has sparked a larger discussion about the need for transparency when incorporating technology into consumer products. Should companies be required to disclose tracking devices in their items? And how can consumers protect themselves from unwanted surveillance? Either way, it’s a messy situation, one that a brand like Shein, with it rapidly devolving reputation, can’t afford.

