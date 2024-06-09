Tiktok bar exam post-surgery rambling
Screengrabs via @costcowarehousetothemoon/TikTok
‘Girl I would trust you to represent me’: Woman wakes up post-surgery rehashing the bar exam with eye-popping skill

In case anyone needed further (hilarious) proof that the bar exam is no joke.
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 08:19 am

It is common knowledge that law school is no piece of cake and that the most daunting part of it is the bar exam, which will allow the student to practice law in that jurisdiction. There is also an overall agreement about the bar exam among those who have had to take it: it can be traumatizing, engraving itself in one’s memory for years.

So traumatizing in fact, that a year later, this TikTok user going by costcowarehousetothemoon, an actor and lawyer, was reciting parts of the exam due to the aftereffects of general anesthesia. The result was not only hilarious but it also proved why this young lady passed the bar.

She had thought she would recite TikTok brainrot but…

@costcowarehousetothemoon

The Bar exam still traumatizing one whole year later. To everyone studying for the bar rn – if you study hard enough, you too can be traumatized like me (i did pass tho) #fyp #lawschool #barexam #lawyer #attorney

♬ Stuff We Did (from ‘Up’) – Piano Version – your movie soundtrack

It is curious because it appears that not everywhere on the globe does anesthesia make you go loopy. In Denmark and other European countries, anesthesia does not seem to have this effect, which may have to do with the exact type of anesthetic and sedatives used. For instance, I woke up from my surgery this year asking the surgeon whether I could go home to work on my academic Thesis. Clearly, I was misguided in my question but I was not hallucinating or spouting nonsense.

Well, it seems like in these cases where no lingering aftereffects occur, the opportunities for going viral for post-surgery rambling are slim to none. Thankfully, we have other places wherein anesthesia effects make for very entertaining Internet content. And, in this particular case, quite an impressive display of knowledge and memory.

With a thousand-yard stare, the young lawyer recites parts of her bar exam, even quoting the beginning of the constitution right before she passes out and we hear a nurse say: “Thank you. All right, bye.”

The netizens were rightfully impressed by her dedication and understanding of the law:

“Girl I would trust you to represent me,” wrote one.

“Girlie knows more about law under anesthesia than I will ever know 😅😅😅” wrote another.

The fact that it had been a year since the exam further goes to show how grueling studying for it is for aspiring lawyers. It takes perseverance, discipline, and determination, and by the end, these professional attorneys will know how to recite the law even under the silly effects of anesthesia.

