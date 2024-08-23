‘Girl, you should have listened’: Sister ignores brother’s order not to eat his Cheetos, but now she’s hallucinating herself a roommate

Completely ignoring your sibling’s advice is the foundation of most sister/brother relationships, but when your brother dabs in the stoner lifestyle, you should probably listen to him when he tells you not to eat his Cheetos.

A woman named Dalia thought she was just rebelling by not listening to her brother when he told her not to eat a pack of Hot Cheetos, only to find out the hard way that they were edibles. She shared the aftermath on TikTok and although she was having a really bad trip and we feel genuinely sorry for her, we can’t help but find the clip a little amusing.

“My head is spinning really fast and I’m a lot hungrier,” she said, also adding that she was hallucinating someone sitting at the table with her while she staved off her weed munchies with some cereal.

A few connoisseurs in the comments knew exactly what had happened. “Chip eddies are no joke,” one user said, sending out prayers. “CHIP EDDIES,” someone else commented with a couple of loudly crying emojis. Most, however, were just as clueless as Dalia.

The clue to making sure your chips aren’t laced, students, is to look for out for the signs at the bottom of the package. This particular Cheetos bag had not one but two warnings of Cannabis and THC (aka the principal psychoactive of the plant, tetrahydrocannabinol).

They’re sold at 420now.co and contain 600mg of THC per pack. The website recommends trying one or two pieces to “gauge how you feel and how the THC affects you.” We suspect Dalia binge-ate hers (as you do when eating normal Cheetos, to be fair). According to Puffs Haven, a North York & Toronto Cannabis Dispensary, “a 600 mg edible is considered a high dose and should not be consumed by beginners or those with low tolerance to THC. Consuming such a high dose can lead to negative side effects such as dizziness, anxiety, paranoia, and even vomiting or fainting. It’s important to start with a lower dose and work your way up slowly to avoid negative side effects.”

Thankfully for us all, Dalia clued us into the developing story with a few more videos. One more of her sobbing into her cereal, and two where she claims the edibles made her decide to seemingly hook up with her neighbor after noticing him watching her through the window. Most people had one reaction to that: “nah don’t blame weed, it don’t do dat.”

Everything worked out in the end, and Dalia made a full recovery. Still, we’re willing to bet she’ll pay more attention to her brother from now on. …Where weed is concerned, at least.

