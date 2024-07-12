‘Girls protecting girls’: Pair of hero ladies jump into action when they see another woman in need

In a world full of random happenstances and accidents, sometimes, things work out. That is exactly what two friends learned while filming what was supposed to be a normal video.

Content creator Celeste and her unnamed friend had a break from work and were spending time together in the car. The two had been talking about posting on TikTok and started rolling. Not even a minute into the video, the girls immediately stop talking. In the background, the sound of a woman screaming is heard on the video.

The two women stare off in the same direction before they realize someone is really in trouble. They continued to record something that is every woman’s nightmare. Evidently, the two were witnesses to a crime in progress where a woman was being attacked by her boyfriend. Immediately they spring into action, with one of the women in the car leaning out to yell “Are you okay?” What commenced was a modern tale of heroism as the women quickly determined the situation was very bad, indeed.

@calestle @🇯🇴 Everyone made it home safe but that wasnt even the end of the day😭😭#foryou ♬ original sound – Celeste

The women make a quick decision to drive towards the location. The video cuts out as they close in on the perpetrator, but the commentators were quick to commend the friends on their quick thinking.

“I wish there were people like you guys around when this happened to me,” one commenter posted. “Everyone watched me get thrown around on a main road.”

“Girls protecting girls,” another replied.

Others were heartbroken to hear the evidence of a woman in pain.

“I swear I could hear her yelling for help in the background,” Chiara noted.

“Oh my gosh the screams are heartbreaking,” nadroJ_xo posted.

The end of the video did not confirm the resolution of this situation, but Celeste posted a follow-up to keep her TikTok followers up to date.

In the follow-up video, Celeste went on to detail the exciting events of the day. They happened upon a woman being choked by her boyfriend. As they drove past in an attempt to help, the man warned them away. Afraid for their own safety, Celeste’s friend called the police and luckily one had been in the area. The rest of the day was spent trying to find a safe space for the woman.

The girls went on an almost half-hour detour to Atlanta in order to find this woman safe haven. But after severe car trouble, they had to make peace with the fact that they had done their best in the current situation. This is more than many would do when faced with the same decision. According to thehotline.org, 3 in 10 women have been the subject of violence or assault from a domestic partner. This type of violence affects an average of 12 million people a year. The percentage of good Samaritans is remarkably lower, making these women admirable in the face of dire circumstances.

