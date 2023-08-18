‘Go to the bathroom at home’: Bladder-busting Karen kicks out contractor for using the restroom

When workers are doing on-site contract work, they must be provided with food, shade, and restrooms to keep them safe on the job. Unfortunately, this one contractor, named Alex, shared a situation in which he dealt with a Karen who wouldn’t provide him with one of those needs, and is now asking for some legal advice on TikTok.

A woman was caught on camera telling the contractor to “go to the bathroom at home,” and that he isn’t allowed to use the one in the house. The woman argued that they can only go during their breaks, and it should be done elsewhere. Things escalated to the point of the woman threatening to call the police and asking him to leave.

Alex pointed out in the comments that the woman in question is not only the owner of the house, but she’s also the company owner as well. Meaning, she’s his boss, who was watching them work because “she wants it all perfect.” Unfortunately, he also mentioned that even if he doesn’t like this woman, he and his co-workers need the job.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA for short), all employees are required to be provided with sanitary and toilet facilities or transport that could take them there within less than 10 minutes. It is also stated via OSHA’s Educational Center that workers are allowed to use the toilets when needed, and that employers shouldn’t put “unreasonable restrictions” on bathroom use.

Based on the video, it’s unknown if a portable toilet was installed outside the building. But the fact that he used the toilet in the house may have hinted that there probably wasn’t one. People praised Alex for standing up for himself and suggested that he “lawyer up”. Luckily, he plans to take legal action and use this video as evidence.