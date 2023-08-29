‘Good thing I know how to swim’: Total stranger ruins woman’s day by shoving her into Lake Michigan without warning

We’ve all heard the life lessons about sharing kindness with strangers and doing unto others as you’d have them do unto you; in fact, as children, one of the first things we are taught is to be good to those around us. It seems, however, that a man in the Lake Michigan area forgot that most simple rule during a recent day out, ruining a stranger’s day completely.

TikTok user @ka_lu_ca was recently enjoying an afternoon at Lake Michigan when a chance — see also: bizarre and downright unkind — encounter with a stranger changed the course of her entire day. She was near the lake when someone came up behind her and pushed her in. As she notes, the depth was at least 10 feet, and, lest we forget the most important thing – a complete stranger pushing her into a body of water without warning, rhyme, or reason.

The video shows her total shock at the fact that the situation happened at all and her disgust for the person for not only pushing her in but seeming so utterly calm about the situation he put her in and how much worse it could have been.

There are many things wrong with what happened, beginning with the mere fact that someone felt comfortable enough to put their hands on a stranger. From there, you have to consider that they had no prior knowledge of the other, which means he was unable to know if she could swim at all; he could have sent someone into a drowning situation, she could have hit her head and ended up with serious bodily injuries — or worse.

Another noteworthy thing to consider is the safety of swimming in Lake Michigan in the first place. It’s reported that thousands of people visit the lake each year, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe every single moment of every day.

From currents to waves to the presence of a brain-eating amoeba, you must be prepared before you dip into a lake. It’s important not to let the water get into your nose, to be aware of an exit strategy if a current were to begin pulling you under and to have an idea of the waves and depth. None of those things are possible if you get pushed in unexpectedly; your body goes into a fight-or-flight response immediately.

This comment asks the fundamental question — how did people remain so calm?

While it might seem like a harsh reality, the truth is that he really could have killed someone, and it’s not okay that he’s downplayed the situation so intensely.

At the very least, what he did could be seen as assault.

Regardless of the thought process in his mind at the time, or the lack thereof, what he did was dangerous, reckless, and classified as assault. It goes without saying that his disregard for the woman’s safety and the lack of remorse he showed as she filmed him walking away has viewers of the video enraged, and rightfully so.

May we remind you that assault, abuse, and violence are never okay; they’re never a joke, and we’re delighted that the TikToker is safe.