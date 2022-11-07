The Great Twitter Exodus is inspiring a trend of shipping the bird app with Tumblr, Yaoi-style

Tumblr perhaps takes the throne for the weirdest place on the internet, and the newest yaoi fanart on the platform is enough evidence to show exactly how fantastically absurd Tumblr users are.

Following the jokes surrounding users leaving Twitter after its recent acquisition, Tumblr has openly welcomed back users who previously ventured onto Musk’s social media — via Yaoi fanart. In a weird-yet-spellbinding post, some users on Tumblr decided to ship Twitter and Tumblr, creating an entire plot and universe surrounding the social media platforms. Prompted by a simple-yet -enticing caption, a user made the choice to follow through with their idea and immediately make “Twitblr” yaoi fanart.

The original drawing dates back to the moment Tumblr decided to ban NSFW and explicit content on its platform. From that moment forward, users of the app ventured onto Twitter, but have slowly been returning since Elon Musk acquired the bird app. Naturally, and in good ol’ Tumblr fashion, no one lets the possible meme slide without chipping (or maybe chirping?) in.

Another user immediately added their rendition of “Twitblr” fanart, hinting at a shocking and dramatic divorce. The separation sentiment was solidified when someone else also added fanart of Tumblr and Twitter visiting their lawyer’s office, signing the divorce papers.

Of course, for others, just fanart is not enough. One user decided to chime in with their in-depth interpretation of the implications behind the Twitter and Tumblr ship. If that sounds weird, the entire explanation and thesis become even weirder. The user goes on to explain exactly how Twitblr is “such a visceral example of how mythology works.” The decision to read the in-depth analysis is all yours.

If there is one positive outcome to Twitter’s acquisition, it is most definitely the constant mockery surrounding the situation, and Tumblr is definitely not indifferent to the new flow of users entering the platform.