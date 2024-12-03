‘He didn’t come to play, he came to SLAY’: The greatest trombonist to ever live has been found, and yes he does weddings

A new bride has taken to TikTok to share clips of the scene-stealing trombonist who performed at her wedding ceremony, and the internet simply can’t get enough.

TikTok user Carlie Dreux (@carliedreux) shared footage of the bonafide star and immediately had viewers seeking his identity. The clips show the trombonist using his instrument more as a prop for his spotlight-stealing choreography, waving it above his head while shaking his hips and at one point using his foot to move the slide receiver while perched on the floor. Later, he even goes full Elphaba and uses the trombone as an imaginary broomstick (we always hold space for that), and squirms on the floor on his back while delivering a trombone solo.

The star that he is, the instrumentalist’s performance was met with rapturous praise from the wedding attendees, who can be seen cheering him on from the front row, forming a guard a honor for him to dance through, and giving him free reign on the dancefloor to play the trombone while doing the splits, a level of multi-tasking that’s as impressive as it is vicariously tiring. Carlie was equally complimentary of the wedding bandmate in her caption, writing that she has “nothing but love for him.” She further elaborated on how the trombonist came to be at her wedding with the in-video text, saying “imagine hiring a band for your wedding and getting this DIVA.”

It appears the diva levels were too enthralling to resist, with Carlie’s video attracting well over a million likes and almost 10 million views. Some of those viewers simply had no choice but to stan the trombonist in the comments, with one user writing that “he’s not at the party, this diva is the party.” Others quipped that they “wanna see this level of energy at his next concert” or that the trombonist “didn’t come to play, he came to SLAY,” adding that they would “pay him double” for the show-stopping performance. “I’m already married but I’ll plan another wedding just so I can hire him,” another fan wrote.

Naturally, it wasn’t long before the internet did its thing and discovered the identity of the man, the Grammy-winning musician known as Jonathan Arons. What’s perhaps even more impressive than Arons’ wedding performance is his list of credits, having shared the stage with the likes of Alicia Keys, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder throughout his esteemed career. Some viewers aware of Arons’ artistry were quick to say his appearance at Carlie’s wedding was “a flex” for the bride, since the musician is “amazing, very talented and very fun.”

The video was so popular that it eventually found its way to Arons’ algorithm, and he even shared a reaction video responding to all the praise. “Humble and in disbelief I seem to be going viral again lol,” Arons wrote while resharing Carlie’s video. While it might’ve been home to one of the more viral moments of Arons’ career, Carlie’s wedding isn’t the only place where Arons has really let loose on stage.

Arons’ broader TikTok profile shows him busting out equally dazzling dance moves on stage at various events, including one where he’s playing the trombone in between a guest’s legs and another where he’s delivering a hip-thrust so forceful it could single-handedly move the earth’s tectonic plates. It’s a welcome bright moment as far as viral wedding TikToks go, since we’re more accustomed to the horror stories than trombone divas who eat and leave no crumbs.

