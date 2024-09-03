‘He just has to shake it off’: Boyfriend tries to join in on his partner’s Taylor Swift moment, but makes a dangerous mistake

We’ve all been burned by a musical artist once or twice in our lives, but TikTok user Cash, of the @cashandkatie account, took things to a whole new level in a recent belt-sesh.

The male half of the TikTok couple was just trying to match his partner’s energy when a rather massive mistake was made, but don’t worry too much — he’s doing just fine in the wake of his accident. And what an innocent accident it was. So innocent, in fact, that it spurred poor, traumatized Katie to issue a PSA to other women out there, warning them to “please teach your man the dangers of a curling iron.”

It’s not a mistake Cash will make again, that much is certain after the content creator scalded his skin in an ill-fated attempt to join in on Katie’s singing. The TikToker was filming a simple GRWM (get ready with me) video, curling her hair and singing along to Taylor Swift, when her fool-hearted flame decided to get in on the vibes. What he failed to consider, unfortunately, is that curling irons get quite hot when in use, which left him scalded and screaming after he snatched up a handful of burning metal with his bare hand.

Thankfully, Katie lays out in the caption of the TikTok that Cash is doing fine despite his blunder, but you can bet he’ll be steering well clear of any hot irons in the future. Quite a few freshly-informed viewers will be as well, now that they’re done trolling Cash for a mistake he already paid for.

Jokes about Cash’s need to simply “shake it off,” abound in the comment section, where people leaned into the Taylor Swift of it all for comedic effect. They also warred between praise for Cash’s desire to enjoy a moment with his partner, and concern over his lack of sense where burning metal is concerned. It seems likely that Cash didn’t grow up around sisters, given his misunderstanding of how curling irons work, but at least he’s provided a nice lesson for other sister-less guys out there.

His hand will forever be a testament to that unfortunate lesson, but hopefully, the scars won’t last too long. Curling irons can reach some blistering temperatures — most function best between 250 degrees Fahrenheit and a skin-melting 450 degrees Fahrenheit — but Katie’s fine blonde hair likely put that particular iron on the cooler side of things.

Which is great news for Cash, who hopefully made out with minor burns rather than something truly permanent. Our skin starts to feel uncomfortable at temperatures as low as 111 degrees, and that ramps up immensely as you add more heat. By 118 degrees, skin starts to burn, and full-blown second-degree burns start to set in by 131 degrees. Third-degree burns can be caused by temperatures as seemingly minor as 162 degrees, which is almost certainly still less than what Cash would have experienced in that quick grab.

That is, if the video was even true in the first place. While it certainly seems genuine while you’re watching it, subsequent videos seem to expose a complete lack of burns on Cash. And, while he may have let go of the iron nice and quick, he still would have suffered from at least minor scalding after touching something so hot. So it seems he’s not quite as foolish as he seemed in that video, and the joke’s actually on the rest of us. But still, the lesson remains — don’t go around grabbing hot irons, folks, and don’t believe everything you see on the internet.

