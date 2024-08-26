‘He was born in the rave’: DJ dad made mixes for pregnant wife, but now their baby can’t settle down without a bedtime rave

One could vaguely remark that music has a lot of power, and they wouldn’t be wrong, but generally speaking, we really don’t consciously think about how that power manifests.

Recommended Videos

For one thing, music plays an enormous role in the act of developing one’s personality and comforts right out of the gate. A baby who sobs their face off at the sound of Mozart may erupt into a fit of giggles upon hearing Lil Pump, and vice versa. These two babies then become bound by the stars to face each other in mortal combat, each of them neck-deep in their own auditory righteousness.

Other babies just want to have a good time, and the baby belonging to TikTok‘s @saffronlea123 has mastered that craft at the behest of his father.

The 32-second story is as follows; when Saffron was pregnant with this mosh pit king in the making, her partner — a DJ who will henceforth be known as DJ Daddyo — would always dream up mixes to play for their unborn child as a means of growing closer with him. Fast forward to when he’s finally born, and his dad’s sick beats remain the key antidote to settling him down. Restless? Bass drop plus naptime. Hungry? Bass drop plus bottle. Very early existential crisis? Bass drop, and nothing but a bass drop.

It’s a development that’s as sweet as it is hilarious, and it seems like only a matter of time before this tot is headlining Tomorrowland with a Grammy or two in tow. But that’s an achievement he can start working towards once he’s a bit older. According to What To Expect, childhood should be a time of simple, non-demanding pleasures, and experts worry that by exposing the child to too many things both inside and outside of the womb, one can harm the baby’s natural sleep patterns and actually act against their development.

They also suggest that babies get much more out of music and other such artistic stimuli once they’re actually born, and that certainly seems to be the case for the spawn of Saffron and DJ Daddyo. Granted, we couldn’t actually see him when he was in Saffron’s belly, so we can neither confirm nor deny the presence of any strobe lights, glow sticks, or MDMA that he did or did not keep in there. But we can see him now, and he appears all too happy to surrender to every drum machine within earshot, and a happy baby means happy parents. Rave on, you three!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy