‘Her intrusive thoughts won’: Employee catches her co-worker chowing down on a dog treat, and now we need answers

“Nothing ventured, nothing gained.” For many centuries now, this proverb has championed the ideals of curiosity, individual capability, and resilience in the face of the unknown. Unfortunately, those ideals are easily corrupted by our human ability to build our decisions upon an unthinkably cursed foundation.

TikTok‘s @lyndilluu has bore witness to one such foundation, and frankly, this person has our respect solely for being willing to go where no one else ever would.

In the 14-second video, Lou gives herself permission to not mind her own business as she offers us a glance at her coworker, who’s sporting a chunky dog dental stick between her teeth, and has a whole bag of them nearby for when she presumably finishes her current snack. Indeed, as one commenter puts it, “this is everyone’s business.”

PetSmart themselves even chimed in on the situation, acknowledging that some people prefer canine dental treats in the morning as opposed to coffee, although they, much like the rest of us cowards here, do not condone such a diet.

Indeed, perhaps Lou’s coworker would be better off leaving the dog treats to her dogs. Or would she? According to Paw & Simple, doggy dental sticks carry the unfortunate burden of not being particularly restricted by UK food regulations, meaning that manufacturers can run pretty wild with ingredients without necessarily needing to disclose them all. As a result, those “vet approved” dental sticks could be carrying such ingredients as iron oxide (a known skin irritant), meat and animal derivatives (which can cause intestinal issues), and sodium tripolyphosphate (which decreases iron and can lead to vomiting). Now imagine the problems it might cause if humans consumed them.

In fact, consider the untapped dietary paradigm that this whole ordeal sheds light on; in this age of social media where everyone is on camera and quick to judge, what are the additional ramifications of eating dog treats? Could there be people out there who genuinely think they taste good? Yes, there’s evidence right in front of us as we speak. But it’s not only our taste buds we’re considering; now, our diets are more subject to social assessment than ever, so while we may come across dog treats that are medically safe for human consumption, they’re still not safe to eat if you want to have friends.

But then, that’s precisely what makes this mysterious coworker of Lou’s so brave in the first place, so perhaps those who judge her are all just secretly envying the steeliness of her guts (both metaphorical and literal).

