Here are the best times to post on TikTok on Thursdays

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps today. Kids, teenagers, and adults are all joining in on the fun by posting interesting videos on TikTok for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re interested in posting videos about recipes, sports opinions, self-improvement, life hacks, or something else, TikTok is the place to go to share your knowledge with the world.

One of the biggest goals people have on TikTok is to grow an audience, join the creator fund, and earn money on the video-sharing app. If you want to become popular on TikTok, you have to know what days and times are best for posting.

The best times to post on TikTok on Thursdays

Whenever Thursdays roll around on the calendar, and you’re ready to post new content on your TikTok page, you should be wary of the time. According to Social Pilot, the earliest time to post a Thursday TikTok would be 9 am EST, which is an easy-going hour to post videos since many people are just getting started with their workday.

Folks might want to have a relaxing start before diving into their work obligations. It’s good to know that posting anything before 9 am on a Thursday probably won’t do you any favors on TikTok since a lot of people are too busy getting ready for work or making it through their commute.

The second best time to post TikToks on a Thursday would be 12 pm EST, which makes sense since this is typically when workers take their lunch break. While people are enjoying their food, they’ll likely be scrolling through TikTok as well.

The third best time to post a TikTok on a Thursday would be 7 pm. Most people get off work at 5 or 6 pm, which means they should be relaxing at home by the time 7pm rolls around. One of the most common things to do when you’re relaxing at home is checking out different social media platforms, including TikTok. 7pm is a great time to post since so many people watch TikTok as an enjoyable evening pastime.