Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via TikTok/@therealchick511
Category:
Social Media
News

‘History will say they were roommates’: Woman’s blind date with man takes a turn when she finds out he lives with his fake husband

They say you can find out a lot about a person over a meal.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Aug 20, 2024 05:42 pm

Dating is the necessary evil that we all endure in the pursuit of love, or at least a decent story to tell our friends. You could meet the love of your life, or you could end up with a story so outlandish it goes viral on TikTok.

Recommended Videos

A woman @therealchick511 on TikTok recently shared a blind date experience that took a turn so sharp, it’s practically a U-turn. Our heroine went on a blind date with a man who, during the course of their conversation, casually revealed that he lives with his husband. Plot twist: the man is straight, and the marriage? It’s all a sham, a ruse, a con designed to game the military benefits system. You see, in the U.S. military, married service members receive a higher Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) than their single counterparts. This extra money is intended to help cover the cost of housing for the service member and their spouse. But our crafty duo decided to take advantage of this system by getting hitched, even though they’re just friends.

Before you start applauding their ingenuity and nominating them for the “Scam Artist of the Year” award, the sheer audacity of their scheme is kind of impressive, in a twisted sort of way. Users on TikTok had a field day with this story, with reactions ranging from “honestly, smart” to “they really said work smarter, not harder.” Some even pointed out that the two men could potentially get stationed together, which is like having your BFF with you 24/7. Talk about a bromance for the ages.

@therealchick511

#storytime #dating #blinddate Dating is awful but it makes for a good story. #viraltiktok #funnyvideos #tiktok @BWilliams16

♬ original sound – Kelz511

Though, as impressive as all these sounds, it’s a slap in the face to all the real military families out there. The ones who are actually married, actually supporting each other, and relying on that BAH to keep a roof over their heads. In recent years, there have been several high-profile cases of soldiers being convicted for their involvement in sham marriage rings. For example, in 2019 a former Army sergeant at Fort Bragg was found guilty of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud as part of a scheme that arranged marriages between troops and immigrants.

These fraudsters are essentially stealing from those families. Call me old-fashioned, but I think integrity should count for something. The military is built on trust and integrity. What happens when word gets out that Sgt. Scammy McScammerson over here is gaming the system? It erodes that trust. It creates resentment. Suddenly, everyone’s side-eyeing each other, wondering who else might be in on the con. @therealchick511’s story definitely delivered on that front.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.