Honestly smart af’: Viral mom makes lemonade out of Hurricane Hilary’s lemons

Hurricane Hilary is one of the most severe tropical storms California has experienced in decades. From flash floods, an earthquake, and calls for evacuations, people were warned to stay safe in these hazardous conditions. However, a viral TikTok video showcased that dangerous weather shouldn’t stop someone from doing housework, as long as you’re being careful.

Isela Navarrete shared a video in which she helped her mother clean furniture when the storm hit the area. Her mother grabbed a broomstick and began scrubbing dirt from couches and rugs, utilizing the rain as an ongoing water source. If this isn’t the most efficient way to do some housekeeping, I don’t know what is.

People praised Navarrete for her mother’s resourcefulness and how this approach might have saved them money on their water bill. After all, Mother Nature was providing them with the opportunity to use this free resource. Meanwhile, people living in hurricane-prone states, like Florida, regretted not following in this mother’s footsteps, as they too could have adopted a similar approach.

Two days later, she posted an update about the furniture’s condition, stating that it came out just fine, that it looked “fantastic,” and all the dirt was gone. She was also entertained by her mother’s initiative and was glad that she was able to help.

According to Enviro Inc, rainwater is an efficient and sustainable alternative that can be used around the house and can be used for toilets and laundry work. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also encourages the use of rainwater, as long as it’s filtered, the collection tank is regularly maintained, doesn’t get consumed, or go toward chores involving food.

So, if you find yourself in a secure environment and your area is experiencing heavy rainfall, take it as an opportunity to catch up on some cleaning.