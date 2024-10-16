‘Lack of professionalism is appalling’: Hotel manager curses out guest after mistakenly allowing strangers to barge into her room

The most relaxing part of any trip or vacation is supposed to be the hotel stay. After a long day of activity or travel you can finally roll up to your hotel and check in with kind, accommodating employees, flop down on clean, cool sheets, and flip on a TV showing reruns of your favorite shows. The soaps always smell delicious and the towels are lighter and fluffier than anything you have at home.

At least, that’s the best-case scenario. Unfortunately, we all have our fair share of hotel horror stories. Whether it’s finding bedbugs in the mattress or finding out you accidentally booked for the wrong night or even the wrong location, your hotel accommodations can quickly become the biggest headache of an otherwise relaxing vacation.

That’s what happened to Elaine on TikTok when she checked in to a Comfort Inn and Suits and found the conditions not only unaccommodating but also a little scary.

Once Elaine checked in and got all cozy in her hotel room, she was startled to find that someone else was trying to enter her room. Fortunately, she had the deadbolt closed, but she immediately felt unsafe knowing a man in the building had a keycard to her suite. So, she went downstairs to check out, or at the very least ask for a room that no one would attempt to barge into. The employee at the desk was less than accommodating.

He berated Elaine for being upset with his mistake, called her a b**ch, and told her to “shut the f*** up,” getting angry that she was warning other guests about his error. He told her he had simply mistaken two numbers and gave a guest the key to the wrong room, saying management was going to contact her about it, and that it had happened before. Of course, the idea that this has happened multiple times at this hotel, made Elaine feel even less safe.

And he was not very understanding of that fact.

Commenters are in agreement that what the employee was attempting to pass off as an honest mistake could have caused her a great deal of harm and even cost her her life. Who knows what kind of person he’d given access to her room? Not only that, but commenters noted that rather than apologize, the man was rude and aggressive toward Elaine for protecting her safety. People urged her to file a complaint with not only his management and the hotel company but also with the police and the Better Business Bureau.

The most striking part about this video for viewers was not only did he put her in danger, but he chose to speak to her in a wildly unprofessional manner, curing her out, calling her names, yelling at her, and being extremely aggressive just because she was scared and complained.

According to the National Crime Scene Clean-Up, burglary theft, and physical assault are the two most common crimes that occur in hotels. Burglaries usually occur when a person charges into a locked room, occasionally with a weapon, and steals from the guest. Granted, in Elaine’s situation they didn’t have to break into the room because they already had the key.

National Crime Scene Clean-Up recommends that female travelers, who they say should take extra precautions, and solo travelers check their rooms for broken locks and windows and bring up any issues they find with a hotel manager. Hopefully, one that is more accommodating than the one Elaine had to deal with.

Elaine made a follow-up video noting that she wasn’t sure what happened to this employee following her video, and the company told her that information would be kept private. But she made sure to give her audience his name and hotel location so they never have to go through what she did.

