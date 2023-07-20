‘How serious is this situation, scale of 1 to 10?’: McDonald’s trespassers in search of a Grimace Shake get detained by police

How far would you go to get a Grimace Shake at McDonald’s? Because a group of teenagers who missed out on the viral fast food promotion was detained by the police. However, the absurdity of the situation didn’t stop there, with the trespassers going out of their way to mess with the police, to admittedly humorous effect.

A video surfaced on TikTok in which a group of boys was caught by the police after a McDonald’s reported trespassers in the area. One of them is a YouTuber named Lofe. Police came and calmly asked the boys to explain what was happening and told them that the situation shouldn’t have been “too serious.” However, another police car arrived and told the teenagers to explain what was going on and not to be “difficult with a very minimal situation.”

Lofe and his “co-conspirators” are seen not quite understanding what all the commotion is about – all they wanted was a Grimace Shake. In a chaotic mess of a scene, we see him claiming to be a food reviewer who knew someone in the McDonald’s restaurant. He also tells the cops he’s unemployed, but somehow has an attorney on speed dial, leaving the officers understandably confused about why people were approaching him in the meantime and asking to take photos. Finally, the officers were informed that he is “an internet celebrity.”

In an interview with Business Insider, McDonald’s didn’t plan for the drink to become a trend, nor did it predict it would go viral. The Grimace Shake was a limited-time product only sold in the U.S. from June 12 to 29, 2023, as part of the Grimace Birthday meal promotion.

The shake went viral on social media after many videos circulated online with people drinking the shake, which led to absurd edits involving fake deaths or side effects after consumption. This led to similar trends, such as the Barbie Shake, where people get “Barbiefied” after drinking a pink-colored beverage. Welcome to the internet in 2023.