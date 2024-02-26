How to go live on TikTok without 1000 followers

Picture this: you want to try going live on TikTok when you realize you don’t see the option on your profile. Oh no! How will you take advantage of the fastest-growing social media platform now? TikTok restricts live features for creators over the age of 18 years old with less than 1000 followers. So, if you don’t have quite that many users following you just yet, don’t fret; you may still be able to go live.

Recommended Videos

How can I go live on TikTok without 1000 followers?

Image via TikTok

Some users have reportedly figured out a way around TikTok’s 1000-follower requirement. While this method has worked for some creators, it still isn’t a guarantee so keep that in mind if you decide to test it out. Users with less than 1000 followers can submit a support ticket to request the Live feature.

If you want to try this out for yourself, follow these steps to send a ticket to TikTok support.

First, open the TikTok app. Go to your profile by clicking on the person icon in the bottom right corner of your screen. Tap on the hamburger menu (the three horizontal lines) in the upper right corner of your profile. Go to Settings and Privacy. Tap on Report a Problem, under the Support header. You might have to scroll a bit first. Next, tap on the LIVE section and select Hosting a Live. Select How to Start a LIVE. Read through the answer from TikTok and make sure none of the information solves your problem. If it doesn’t, tap the thumbs-down option under Is your problem resolved? Tap Need more help? This will take you to a form you can fill out with more information and screenshots. Kindly request the LIVE feature. You can write something like, “I can’t use the LIVE feature. Could you allow my account to access this feature? Thank you!” It never hurts to be polite in these situations! When you’re finished with your request, tap Submit.

That’s it! If TikTok approves your request, congratulations: you can finally go live on TikTok.

Unfortunately, this method doesn’t work for everyone. If TikTok denies your request, don’t be discouraged. Keep posting and interacting with other creators and you’ll be sure to hit 1000 followers in no time! In the meantime, you can enjoy some of what the app has to offer, like this crazy 50-part story we can’t stop talking about.