‘I am dyslexic and those words are too similar’: Woman supposedly eats laxative chocolate bar instead of lactation chocolate bar

Let’s be blunt: getting stuck on the toilet having a major code brown episode is no one’s dream day. It’s painful, often smelly, and just overall messy to deal with. So the idea of accidentally taking a laxative or stool softener sounds like the definition of hell on Earth. If that happens, might as well cancel all your plans for the day, because you’re going to be spending plenty of time with your porcelain throne.

So when TikTok user @isatandstared shared her struggle of misreading the label on a chocolate bar supplement, we all were feeling her pain. Now it is worth noting that this account openly admits to being a satire account, so the story Kass tells most likely isn’t true, even if it does look like she’s in a hospital. But regardless, she starts off by sharing that she’s been in the hospital for 3 days now because she ate a laxative chocolate bar instead of a lactation chocolate bar. Already this sounds like the biggest candy controversy since M&Ms hired Maya Rudolph.

As she explains further, she said she gave birth to a plushie last week, and she was working on trying to produce milk for her new baby. While searching for lactation supplements at the store, Kass came across what she thought was a lactation chocolate bar. In case you’re doubting if this is even a real product, technically lactation chocolate doesn’t exist, but there are snack bars for lactation you can buy that come in chocolate flavors.

Kass bought the bar, went home, and ate the entire bar. Not long after, she started spending too much time in the bathroom. However, she got so dehydrated after clearing out her bowels, she needed to go to the ER to get an IV to rehydrate. When the doctors asked what could have caused such a reaction, she shared that all she had was a lactation chocolate bar. But after showing the wrapper, doctors were concerned that not only did she eat a laxative chocolate bar, but ate the entire bar, when one serving is just a 1/12 of the bar.

For those who have never consumed a laxative, let alone overdosed on one, let us be the first ones to warn you of the dangers. As Kass shares, the excessive dose of the laxative led to her becoming severely dehydrated. As proven over the years, dehydration is a common issue those dealing with diarrhea, as the electrolytes in their system drop through constant bowel movements. However, other ingredients in common laxatives can also cause kidney and heart issues, especially in those patients who are already suffering with those kinds of issues.

In a follow-up video, Kass shared that she will not be chest feeding her plushie as she doesn’t feel like making that same mistake again. Of course, while many of the comments were playing around with Kass’ bit, some people were genuinely surprised to hear that laxative chocolate was a real thing. One commentor said “I’m over here doing a colonoscopy prep and I just drank a whole container of Miralax… You telling me I could’ve had chocolate instead???” Another said “Not me watching this while I’m constipated. Share the bar’s name!!!” Even if you can’t find the chocolate, we’re sure if you do the One Chip Challenge you’ll have a similar experience to Kass.