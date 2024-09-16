‘I asked him to do one thing…’: Husband’s attempt to be a handyman ends in hysterics when he makes rookie move while building a bed

Building furniture can be quite an ordeal.

Recommended Videos

The instructions are always confusing, there always seems to be a part or five missing, and no matter how diligently you go over the instructions, there’s at least one thing on backwards or upside down.

It’s pretty much a universal truth that we all avoid furniture construction at all costs. But usually because of those aforementioned reasons and not because of what Jodie and Sean went viral for in a recent TikTok.

While building what appears to be a bunk bed or a lofted bed for their daughters, Sean found himself in quite a predicament and called down to Jodie to help him get out of it. When she arrived upstairs, Sean had somehow wedged his head between the slats of the bed.

Of course, just the sight of him left her in hysterics, and as she tried to wriggle free she warned him not to break the bed, but she couldn’t have cared less if he broke his head in the process. Sean’s solution was to stay there forever, as a permanent part of their daughters’ bedroom decor.

Commenters can’t contain their laughter either, most of them completely baffled as to how Sean got himself into that situation in the first place. One person joked that he’s probably still there, a bed built with the head in the center and all. Another said that this is the reason she does all of the furniture building in her house because somehow the husbands always find themselves in a scenario like this one.

As it turns out, Sean isn’t the only one who has inadvertently built themselves into the furniture. One viewer noted that they once accidentally built a bed frame around their leg, almost breaking it in the process of dismantling the furniture to try and get free. Another mom built her daughter’s cot around herself.

As one viewer noted, this video just goes to show that we can’t all be Bob the Builder. Some people may do a little bit better by hiring someone to put together furniture for them, or just letting their spouse put the furniture together themselves.

At the very least Sean’s mishap led to raucous laughter in the comment section, and certainly has people thinking twice about where they stand while trying to construct bunk beds.

Sean and Jodie didn’t ever follow up on the matter, so for all we know he’s still there, stuck between the slats of his daughters’ bunk bed, reading them as many bedtime stories as their little hearts desire. After all, he’s got nowhere else to go.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy