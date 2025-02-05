‘I have my papers’: Confident queen does a gleeful jig as ICE agents waste their time raiding her house

Are Gen Z too woke, or not woke enough? Are they going to save the world, or destroy life as we know it? The debate rages, but one thing everyone can agree on is that this generation knows not to take things too seriously. Between creating TikToks unapologetically speaking their mind, dancing during hurricanes and fires, and turning everything into a meme, Gen Z’s try to live life with a carefree vibe. Now it looks like they’re… dancing cheekily while ICE raids their home?

POV: I have my papers

If you want a peak example of Gen Z playfulness, look no further than this video by 4xtyerra. With five million likes and counting, this girl showed an enviable amount of confidence in a situation that would have other people shaking in her boots. Captioned, “POV: I have my papers,” the video shows her dancing with two thumbs up and a cheeky smile. Nothing strange about that, right? That is until you notice the uniformed agents searching her house right behind her.

The video was made up of clips of her dancing in different locations in her house while the officers searched it. From her living room to her hallways, kitchen, and even outside the house in front of a police car, her smile and energy never wavered.

ICE raids have always been an anxiety-inducing possibility for many immigrants, and a terrifying reality for many more. They are often rough, sometimes violent, and always scary, so seeing a young person stand proud in the face of such an event isn’t only funny, but inspiring.

In the last few days following the new presidential administration and a slew of targeted executive orders, ICE raids have increased in the country and people are uneasy. The agency even took to keeping a daily count of arrests, already in the thousands in the last few weeks alone. Amidst all this, this video is certainly a breath of fresh air.

A new kind of resistance

The comment section couldn’t help but cheer the OP on in her glee with many praising her resistance and humor. @gabi cheerfully wrote, “I have my papers tooooo,” while @Saltydoritoes praised her, saying, “Emoting on ICE is crazy work.” Many of the comments were similar, such as one person who said, “Dancing in front of them is hilarious,” and another replying, “I know they were MAD.”

One hilarious comment that racked up likes said, ” ‘We will get you next time’ ahh police,” and shared the sentiment of mocking the agents for their flop. A few commenters pointed out that it seemed to be regular police agents at OP’s house, not ICE, but others quickly set the record straight and explained that the police could contact ICE if necessary and, for immigrants, encounters with any form of law enforcement can lead back to ICE.

That wasn’t the only education going on in the comment section. @Shahrukh Khan asked, “Are they allowed to come inside the home??” and there were a few comments asking similar questions. As other helpful people explained, ICE might be allowed to carry out unannounced raids, but the agents still need to acquire a license, and you are well within your rights to ask to see the license before allowing them into your home, or any other private property.

