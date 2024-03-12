‘I would be in full panic mode’: Woman realizes, mid-breakdown, that she’s crying yellow tears

We’ve all had those days where we’re not even halfway through and we’ve been basically knocked down too many time to count. Sometimes the tears just gotta flow. And then sometimes crying ends up making things much, much worse.

TikTok user @urfavcolouredgirl learned this the hard way when she posted a video of herself mid-breakdown crying….. yellow tears?! Yes, she was somehow managing to cry out lemonade-colored tears during her breakdown. Captioning the video “When you’re having a mental break down and see that you’re crying yellow,” she reacts exactly as any sane person would when their tears were not clear (or black from mascara/eyeliner).

Of course, she spoils in the caption that the bizarre color of her tears is not a hint at a new superpower, but instead just a side effect of the liquid in her eyes from her eye appointment. While she never clarifies exactly what caused her tears to turn yellow, a quick Google search shares that Fluorescein is the victim, as it’s used during eye exams to evaluate your cornea. Typically it washes out of your eyes naturally through your tears, so if anything, her breakdown is just speeding the process along. Of course, those with contact lenses need to wash it out immediately, otherwise you’ll end up like Hoda Kotb.

Nevertheless, @urfavcolouredgirl’s wild experience left the internet extremely puzzled for a while. One commenter related to her confusion, saying “I would be in full panic mode ngl.” Two commenters went in completely different directions with their reactions, with one saying “On the bright side, you now forgot why you were crying.” The other however said “And then you cry again because you’re crying yellow.” Hopefully the yellow tears end up being a bright spot in an otherwise clearly crappy day.