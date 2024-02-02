Is Hoda Kotb’s eye okay? The on-air contact lens fiasco, explained

Well, that was awkward. On Feb. 1, 2024, Today with Hoda and Jenna host Hoda Kotb began complaining on the air of a contact lens stuck in her eye, and it left Kotb’s cohost, Jenna Hager, and viewers, wondering if there was a real medical emergency playing out on TV.

It began when Kotb, 59, mentioned discomfort in one of her eyes. “I think I have a contact stuck in my eye. It’s way up there,” she said. Hotb said she may have slept with her contact lens in her eye, leading Hager, 42, to inquire whether something serious had happened.

Kotb asked viewers for advice

Responding to Jenna Hager, Hoda Kotb said she was okay. She insisted, however, there was a contact lens stuck in her eye, affecting her vision. She said she wanted to go to the eye doctor but didn’t have time. Kotb then asked the audience for help.

“Maybe people have tricks on how to get it out, because I’m sure people have had contacts that have rolled up. How do I get it out? I’ve tried? If you guys know, will you post on X? I just want to get it out!” Kotb said.

Kotb lost her eyesight

The show then went to a commercial break, and when it came back, Jenna Hager said Hoda Kotb had her other contact lens fall out, and as Kotb looked in a handheld mirror, Hager continued with the segment. Using a crowd-sourced technique, Kotb got the contact lens out, looking down and pulling on the lid, according to People. “That was so crazy. That was the best advice!” Kotb said.

Kotb still couldn’t see, however. Hager took over until a doctor could arrive. Kotb was not seen by anyone live on air, but guest Ariana DeBose did bring Kotb some new contacts. So, in the end, Kotb, and Kotb’s eyes, were fine.

Still, one Instagram comment urged Kotb to get her eyes checked out. “Go get your eyes checked by your doctor just to be safe. This is your eye we are talking about. You want to make sure [you’re] not at risk for infection,” they said — seems like good advice.