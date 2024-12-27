‘I’m genuinely terrified why does it look like a human’: Cat mom witnesses her pet undergo a strange transformation and now she’s freaking out

If dogs are man’s best friend, then what are cats? Dogs are excited to see you, loving, cuddly, playful, and full of positive energy. No dog owner ever questions how their dog feels about them or how much they love them. Dogs are easy to please. Being scared of a puppy is like being scared of a pillow. But cats? Terrifying.

Cats are mysterious and temperamental. They make you work for their affection and even then only give it out sparingly. They can be scary, intense, and slightly creepy, which one cat owner on TikTok learned all too well.

Azzuré was cuddling with her kitten, whose name is Peanut when she noticed that her cat was just sitting there and staring at her. This went on for so long that she captured it in one video as a cry for help. She said that her cat had been glaring at her with the creepiest, most human-like eyes for the past five minutes and it had left her genuinely concerned and slightly terrified.

As a cat owner, she’s likely used to their strange and slightly off-putting behavior but this moment seemed to be in a league of its own. And millions of cat lovers, cat haters, and everyone in between chimed in to agree.

People in the comment section shared Azzuré’s fears, many of them telling her to lock her door nice and tight tonight and one person even said to check him for a zipper in case there’s a creepy crawly creature hiding inside of a cat-like suit. Other people pointed out that he looked strangely human and as if he was on the verge of doing unspeakable things to his owner.

Azzuré even said that even with the door locked she thinks he’ll try to grab her from the crack underneath. A few people related, noting that pets of their own had been known to stare at them for unreal periods. The scariest part is, if Azzuré’s cat does turn out to be some skinwalker, human, and cat hybrid, nobody would ever believe her if Peanut chose to attack.

According to Science Alert, the reason cats can appear so conniving and creepy is all in their eyes. Rather than having circular pupils like most other creatures in the animal kingdom, their pupils are long, vertical slits. Because of their peculiar shape, their eyes allow more light to come into their field of vision more quickly. Cats are by nature nocturnal so more light lets them hunt more efficiently at night. But in Peanut’s case, and for most domesticated cats, hunting skills are pretty much dormant. That allows that precision to be used for other things like giving their owners terrifying, threatening stares. And possibly attacking them. But that has yet to be proven.

As far as we know, Peanut has yet to stage any official strikes on Azzuré, although odds are she’ll be sleeping with the door locked and one eye open for the foreseeable future. Granted, given how temperamental cats are, she’ll probably be back on his good side in no time.

