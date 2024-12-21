‘In Target with Walmart type drama’: Girlfriend catches her partner asking another woman for her number while Christmas shopping for their son

The holiday season is supposed to be filled with joy, festive cheer, and separating cats with quirky kinks. But for one TikToker, a simple Christmas shopping trip turned into full-blown viral drama.

While picking out gifts for their son at Walmart, she caught her partner in what can only be described as a holiday betrayal. Instead of focusing on their family outing, he was allegedly asking another woman for her number. Naturally, she documented the moment, and the internet had a front-row seat to the chaos.

The confrontation

@blast.thats.viral I caught my Babydaddy asking a girl for her number At target while we was Christmas shopping for our son 💔 I’m so tired of this he always embarrassing me and I’m the person that love him the most 🤦🏽‍♂️ #fyp #viral #trending ♬ original sound – Blast Thats viral Tv

The video, which has now been viewed over 650,000 times, shows the distraught girlfriend confronting her partner. Her caption read: “I caught my baby daddy asking a girl for her number while we was Christmas shopping for our son. I’m so tired of this. He’s always embarrassing me, and I’m the person that loves him the most.” You could feel her heartbreak through the screen.

The woman confronted her baby daddy after catching him chatting up another woman. She asked him what he was up to, only for him to deny everything. So, she turned to the woman involved and the stranger didn’t hold back, directly confirming that he had indeed asked for her number. And that’s when things took a dramatic turn. The girlfriend, understandably furious, turned back to her partner, questioning why he would pull such a stunt while they were Christmas shopping for their son.

Instead of owning up, he denied everything and claimed the woman was lying. His insistence that “all she do is lie” only made matters worse, as his girlfriend pointed out the absurdity of accusing a random stranger of making up a story for no reason. In a moment that felt both dramatic and painfully relatable, her partner refused to engage any further, choosing instead to walk away as she continued pressing him for answers. The tension in the video was palpable, leaving viewers both frustrated and fascinated.

The internet reacts

The comment section was just as explosive as the video itself. While some viewers focused on offering heartfelt advice, others were there purely for the spectacle. Many people advised her to leave him, pointing out that his actions and his refusal to take accountability spoke volumes. Others, however, weren’t convinced she’d walk away, noting that situations like these often repeat themselves. A few commenters couldn’t help but add humor to the mix, poking fun at the absurdity of such drama unfolding during a Christmas shopping trip. Lines like “In Target with Walmart-type drama” and references to his questionable choice of footwear brought some levity to the situation.

This TikTok moment is a stark reminder that relationships, especially ones filled with trust issues, can unravel at the most unexpected times. While the video sparked a mix of outrage, humor, and advice, the ultimate decision rests with the woman herself. Whether she chooses to stay or leave, one thing is clear, the holidays will probably look a little different for this family moving forward. Clearly, drama doesn’t wait until after the holidays to unfold.

