‘I’m living for the splash’: Proposal doesn’t go as perfect as planned when woman lashes out after her man makes a big mistake

A marriage proposal is supposed to only happen once in your life, so, naturally, there are serious pressures associated with planning and carrying it out — especially in the age of social media and TikTok, when you know it will inevitably end up online for all to see and judge.

Recommended Videos

In the midst of all this anxiety, one well-intentioned man forgot to remove his sunglasses while proposing to his wife-to-be. So, as he waxed on about all the things he loved about his significant other, she could only see the shining lenses covering those which are known as the window to a person’s soul — his eyes. The moment that followed was captured by what we assume to be the couple’s friends, hiding behind the bushes so as not to ruin their big moment, while making sure to eternalize it.

“ALL I COULD SEE WAS MY REFLECTION DONT BLAME ME,” said TikTok user angelxo.25 aka Angelina, who shared the video where she can be seen snatching those darned sunglasses right out of her lover boy aka Josh’s face and seemingly flinging them into the nearby river. At least her proposal will be unlike all others that have ever been proposed? We guess?

“She was NOT letting her moment get ruined,” said one commentator. “I’m living for the splash,” remarked another. Still, the reactions were pretty split. While the women were cheering on this “queen” for “staying on business,” the men were overwhelmingly in agreement that her behavior was a red flag, telling Josh to “RUN.” The whole ordeal doesn’t appear to be a cause for that much concern, but there is a good amount of people in the comments who think that the careless disposal of the man’s sunglasses was not a good sign for the future of Angelina and Josh’s relationship.

The woman was quick to provide her take on the criticism, posting another video with the caption “When people ask how I could throw my fiancé’s sunglasses while he proposed but I’m just a chill girl who’s engaged and you’re not,” where she is seeing nonchalantly applying lip balm and blowing a kiss to the camera.

That isn’t exactly an airtight argument, but the two do appear to share each other’s goofy and outrageous sense of humor, judging by other videos on the Angelina’s profile. Josh seems used to her loud personality and was probably not too bothered by her impulse to chuck his sunnies.

We’re especially fond of this video where he bolts in reaction to someone’s “Run ma boy” comment while Angelina chases him, yelling “Wait, you forgot your glasses.”

In a complete version of the proposal’s recording, the glasses can be seen actually landing on the sidewalk and not the river (good news). However, though they are initially whole, the photographer soon steps on them (worse news).

In a later video, however, the mystery is resolved. Josh has his sunglasses back (greatest news) and Angelina gives us her point of view of what exactly she was looking at while he prepared to go down on one knee. Frankly, I would have done the same.

Though mirrored glasses look hideous and ruin proposals, they can actually be more effective in blocking UV rays. According to Liberty Sport, these type of lenses “reflect sunlight and glare better than regular lenses” and are ideal for outdoor activities that involve speed such as motorcycling, biking, or skiing.

So, there you have it, Josh still has his $15 Walmart sunglasses (not to give out free marketing advice, but the retailer should consider using this viral TikTok as an ad considering how much these shades have been through, and they’re still usable), and his girlfriend said “Yes!” I’d consider this a happy ending, over all — TikTok haters be damned.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy