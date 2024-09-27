‘Not tonight, dude’: Planned proposal goes sideways when the bride-to-be is more interested in relaxation than romance

The perfect proposal is a problematic pickle to pull off with panache. If you want to surprise your beloved, then you really need to commit to the bit that the two of you are embarking on the most ordinary of evenings so that their eyes will really pop when you pop the question. Unfortunately, one future fiance is clearly way too good of an actor as he fooled his girlfriend so well she accidentally blew the big moment.

In a tragicomic viral TikTok video, as reposted by user @thatsdax, a man leads his unsuspecting partner into their apartment. Thanks to the prepared camera recording the whole thing, we can see that the caring king has arranged a beautiful balloon display on the far wall which asks the all-important question “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” As he rushes off to stand in front of it, however, no doubt preparing himself for her awed reaction and hopefully affirmative reply, his girlfriend has other ideas.

Apparently so wiped out after what looks to be a particularly hard day at work, our hero’s partner simply trudges off to the bedroom to change without giving her boyfriend or his balloon proposal even the barest glance. The camera zooms in on the boyfriend as he throws his hands to his head in anguish. “When the urge to get changed straight into your ‘home’ clothes is soooo strong…” the caption reads.

The comments are full of hopeless romantics desperate to find out what happened next, but sadly a part 2 has yet to be forthcoming. “I kinda want to see this proposal. Like the whole thing… did she turn around and notice?” one demanded. Others, meanwhile, the natural cynics out there, aren’t convinced our guy’s girlfriend really was as oblivious as she appears to be. “She saw just chose to keep walking” one joked. “As a woman, I know when something is out of place in my home,” said one expert. “She KNEW.”

And then there are some who know all too well how proposals can go off the rails: “I did something similar when my husband proposed. Started unzipping my shorts when he pulled me back and was like ‘wait.'” Someone else has a story that really helps put this minor mishap in perspective: “I work emergency veterinary medicine and I was crying and yelling and covered in c-section juice when I got home to my proposal.”

Maybe surprise proposals just aren’t all they are cracked up to be. According to The Knot, only 50% of proposers thought their partner was actually surprised when they got engaged, while just 33% of proposees admitted that they genuinely weren’t expecting it. Let’s hope this proposal did have a happy ending — maybe the girlfriend came out in her comfy clothes moments later, she said yes, and now they have a funny story to tell at their engagement party. On the other hand, something tells me there’s a high chance she just climbed straight into bed and slept for about 90 years.

