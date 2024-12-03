‘I’m seeing a therapist now’: Are ‘Vlog Squad’ stars Natalie Noel and Todd Smith still together?

David Dobrik did a lot of things wrong in his time. From multiple allegations of sexual assault to pulling off a stunt that landed one of his so-called friends in the hospital, his list of wrongdoings is rather long. But hey, at least he was good at playing matchmaker, introducing some of the internet’s most iconic couples to his fans.

Recommended Videos

One such couple was Natalie Noel (real name Natalie Mariduena) and Toddy Smith. The two met while working for Dobrik over the years. Natalie was David’s executive assistant and a fan favorite in the popular but controversial “Vlog Squad,” while Toddy was a former Viner who often popped up in Dobrik’s videos. In 2020, the pair began dating, much to the delight of fans who loved watching their relationship flourish — until 2023, when everything seemingly fell apart.

Who is Natalie Noel dating?

At the time of writing, it’s believed that Natalie isn’t dating anyone following her 2023 breakup with Todd. The exact reason or date for their split was never revealed, but internet sleuths noticed that Natalie’s last post with Todd was from late March 2023 — a post that has since been deleted. Six months later, Todd confirmed the breakup.

He addressed the split on an episode of the All Good Things podcast, where he revealed that he and Natalie had ended their nearly three-year relationship. While Todd didn’t share too many details, he mentioned that he had started therapy before the breakup. He even joked that he hadn’t started therapy early enough, which ended up affecting their relationship — mainly because he wasn’t happy with himself.

The breakup shook up a lot of their fanbase. Watching Todd and Natalie grow closer in real time made many fans genuinely believe they were meant to last. They were adorable together, and Todd’s candid moments in vlogs where he confessed his feelings for Natalie only made fans root for them even more. When it all fell apart, fans took sides, with some sending hate to Natalie, Todd, or even David — because apparently, that’s what some people think is the way to cope with a breakup they’re not even involved in.

However, the split turned out to be just what both influencers needed to flourish. Since 2023, Todd has kept his online presence steady and remains active on social media with plenty of projects in the works. From clothing brands to music and even filmmaking, he’s keeping himself busy and branching out into different areas.

Natalie, meanwhile, has also been thriving. With 3 million Instagram followers, she’s grown her platform significantly. She’s launched her own clothing brand and has become a full-fledged influencer, focusing on fashion, travel, and makeup across several social media platforms — even if Dobrik isn’t as involved in her popularity as he once was.

Despite David Dobrik’s rise and fall, Todd and Natalie have managed to solidify their presence online. Even after their public breakup, neither has spoken negatively about the other or their relationship. If nothing else, Dobrik’s tangled web of controversies did give fans this failed yet meaningful relationship, and at least something good came from it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy