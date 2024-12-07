‘Is he living with Monica from Friends?’: This wife’s outrageous yet perfectly sensible house rules are straight out of ‘Friends’

One long-suffering husband took to TikTok to with a humorous video about his wife’s long list of house rules. “Don’t use the coat rack.” “The cushions need to be straight.” Why are these the rules? “Because.”

Partners everywhere can unite around the TikTok clip as a manifesto for change, as the funny video highlights a set of outrageous — yet at the same time, sensible — rules many families can relate to. In the video, the husband lists off the various rules of the house which he finds ridiculous, such as the air fryer, which is used in the same place every day, must be put into a cupboard halfway across the room after each use. Or that cups are only allowed onto a specific part of a particular counter in the kitchen.

Posted by @thelistingmama, an account for a husband and wife comedy duo, the video is a humorous take on what’s surely been the subject of many a discussion in the household. This is a super relatable video with something for everyone to enjoy, as evidenced by its massive 5.4million views! The video is far and away their single most popular post on the platform, proving the power of relatability.

TikTokkers were quick to jump to the support of the Pruitt husband, offering words of encouragement and empathy. One user said, “I have never related more to a video in my life,” while another said, “omg I’m sorry buddy lol.”

While some comments agreed with some of the rules, they took exception to specific examples — like the air fryer. One user came right out and said, “nah the air fryer one is crazy if you use it all the time,” while another pointed out how useful it is to keep on the counter: “I love having my air fryer on the counter. I get wanting the house to look nice but come on. Too much is too much.” Needing to put the air fryer away is my own pet peeve, so I feel this one right in the chest.

Others were mystified by the coat rack that can’t be used, as coat racks look better with coats on: “My girl brain can understand all of them except for the coat hanger. What?? It literally looks BETTER with coats on it.” More than one user noticed a striking similarity to this set of rules and a character from Friends, calling out the behavior directly, saying: “Monica Geller??? Is that you??” and “Is he living with Monica from Friends?”

But not every user was on the husband’s side. Some users saw perfect sense in the rules, saying “These all make perfect sense to me!”, while others praised the “beautiful home”: “Sounds like your wife has worked very hard to make a beautiful home.” Which is fair enough, as it’s nice to live in a well-kept home.

Some of the rules sound great to me, but no coats on the coat rack and the air fryer dungeon would be a step too far. Free the fryer! Fortunately, the couple seems to be in good humor about the situation, replying to comments on the video with more jokes and emojis, so it’s clearly one that works for them.

