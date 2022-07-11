Junk food fanatics celebrate the return of free Slurpees for 7-Eleven Day

For fans of junk food, Monday marked a special occasion as it signaled the long-awaited return of free Slurpees from convenience store chain 7-Eleven — appropriately on the 11th day of July, of course.

This year is a rare celebration for a couple of reasons. Though it’s normally a regular yearly event to make Slurpees free on 7-11, the recent COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns somewhat curbed the annual tradition. However, this year marks something of a return to form. According to People,

“Back in 2020, the convenience store canceled 7-Eleven Day for the first time in almost 20 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and opted for a month-long opportunity for customers to get a free drink. The company continued the extended time period for Slurpee freebies in 2021.”

Not only that but 2022 also marks the 95th anniversary of the market store chain, too. If you accidentally forgot to claim the free drink on the Free Slurpee Day proper, the chain is also offering $1 Slurpees for the entire summer.

HAPPY SLURPEE DAYYYYY! — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) July 11, 2022

How to claim your free Slurpee

Like most coupon systems these days, 7-Eleven has opted to go completely paperless when it comes to claiming your free drink. Specifically, you have to download either the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards apps in order to claim your one free small Slurpee in honor of 7-Eleven’s birthday.

The most popular flavors of Slurpees are Cherry and Coca-Cola, according to 7-Eleven’s website. But there are a number of other flavors available, depending on the store you visit, such as Blue Raspberry, or the seasonal flavors of Mango Lemonade and Brisk Blood Orange.

For one enjoyer of a hot summer day, a complimentary Slurpee was the perfect respite.

Fortunately, on this surprisingly hot summer day, it’s Free Slurpee Day! 😁 — CC Lizabeth (@cc_lizabeth) July 11, 2022

Another Slurpee fanatic was not too happy about having to install an app to redeem the drink, however. And with phone space real estate being as precious as it is, we can certainly respect that point of view.

Needing to have the 711 app just to get 1 free slurpee is wack — Vee (@vee_vianette) July 11, 2022

“Don’t mind if I do,” one user wrote.

One queen reminded us, “Don’t forget to go get your free slurpee today 7/11.”

Don’t forget to go get your free slurpee today 7/11 — QUEEN (@TheRoyal_1) July 11, 2022

Many chilled drink enjoyers snapped the best portraits of their flavor of choice.

Happy 7/11 Slurpee Day to all who celebrate!!! Best combo ever is cherry, coke and then more cherry pic.twitter.com/krAp64HZZq — Cuban Mafia (he/him) (@Go_Go_Gomez22) July 11, 2022

Happy #SlurpeeDay!! I made some for friends.

The lemonade stand was liquid so I had to go with the ol’ standby: Cherry cola.



What’s your @7eleven #slurpee flavor?#711Day pic.twitter.com/v8pVZXV03O — Brindisi (@brindisi) July 11, 2022

Don’t just sit there, go out and redeem your very own free Slurpee today.