‘Keep spreading love and tacos’: Lagos Tacos customer orders $300 worth of tacos, and the reason is heartwarming

More often than not, TikTok is chock-full of hilarious pranks that leave our bellies in pain from laughing so hard. Every once in a while, however, one particular video on the social platform tugs at our heartstrings and reminds us of all the good in this world.

This time around, @Joshlilj took time out of his day to visit Lagos Tacos, a Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After ordering just two tacos for $9.50 each, Josh politely asked the friendly waitress to bring him 38 more tacos. Without skipping a beat, the staff adhered to Josh’s request. The reason for ordering 40 tacos? To feed people down at the local homeless shelter. Now if that doesn’t warm your heart, then I don’t know what will.

When the time came to pay the $333 check for the taco mountain, the waitress dropped the surprise announcement that the establishment’s owner Tom would coverhe check. So in a video where kindness and generosity is displayed, the owner went above and beyond to continue that experience.

With mouth-watering tacos in hand, Josh proceeded to surprise folks at the homeless shelter with an array of food — which left many thankful, speechless, and teary-eyed. In fact, one woman even delivered a handmade note to Josh, thanking him for always feeding the homeless and keeping them in his thoughts. And, let’s be honest, tacos just make everything feel a little easier.

Without a doubt, it’s the most selfless act of community service, and it’s the most heartwarming thing you’ll watch all week.

