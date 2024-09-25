‘Look how chunky this is’: Walmart is being called out for selling a spoiled product with edited expiration dates

Remember, kids; capitalism breeds innovation, that’s why you get to choose between seven different brands of ranch dressing, but are fresh out of luck if you’re on the hunt for affordable health care. It’s just economics; pull yourself up by your boot straps, go into fracking, and carpe diem.

And, of course, pay no attention to the fact that groceries are getting more and more expensive with every passing year, or that nutrition is becoming a premium, or that corporate supermarkets have lost so much of our trust that our immediate reaction to a spoiled product is to accuse the chain of misdeeds, rather than understanding how dairy biology works. Observe:

Here we have TikTok‘s @cookupkobe, eyes stuffed to the brim with disappointment, as he prepares to uncover a very ugly truth about the coffee creamer he purchased from his local Walmart.

As you can clearly see, Zak’s International Delight caramel coffee creamer boasts the very beefy expiration of Oct. 23, 2024, and considering Zak posted this video back in mid-July, he should have had nothing to worry about for the next several months, as far as his coffee flavoring was concerned.

But, on the contrary, he had everything to worry about. As he meticulously begins pouring the contents of the container into the sink for all to see, the stomach-churning chunkiness of the once-liquid shamefully thuds onto the steel, proving that it wasn’t coffee creamer that Zak had in his fridge, but an intestinal nightmare masquerading as such.

Zak then accuses Walmart of manipulating expiration dates so as to keep more products stocked and moving out the door, but this might have just been a case of a dairy product overriding its expiration date by having its seal removed. Indeed, according to Food Box HQ, a dairy product (such as milk or coffee creamer) will typically last just seven days after it’s been opened, regardless of what the expiration date on the carton says. While many wouldn’t put it past Walmart to change expiration dates, it’s much more likely that this is a case of an opened dairy product not being used in time; there doesn’t appear to be a previous expiration date printed anywhere on the product, after all.

