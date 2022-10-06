McDonald’s Halloween buckets release date and available locations

Adults who have the distinction of being kids in the ’80s or ’90s are sure to get a nostalgia rush with the return of McDonald’s Halloween Pails this year — but just when and where are they available?

Beginning in 1986, McDonald’s put their Happy Meals inside the Halloween Pails in lieu of a toy around the spooky season. The tradition stretched on into the 1990s with even more varieties becoming available as the years progressed, as The Krazy Coupon Lady recounted. Not only were there buckets inspired by jack-o’-lanterns and with an orange color to them, but a white ghost-inspired bucket and a green witch or goblin-inspired bucket soon followed.

As McDonald’s USA noted in an official press release, the buckets they are bringing back this year include their three most iconic ones, the McBoo, the McPunk’n, and the McGoblin. The buckets come in three colors — white, orange, and green, respectively — and include accompanying lids, as the official McDonald’s Twitter account made clear in a post.

When and where can I get a McDonald’s Halloween bucket?

In terms of when you can get your hands on the Halloween Pails, they will be available with a Happy Meal order beginning at lunchtime on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 and they will be available until supplies last or Halloween night Oct. 31.

As far as where the Halloween Pails will be available, you can find them “nationwide” at any of McDonald’s approximately 13,500 U.S. stores, according to the press release. However, McDonald’s has not officially announced whether they will be available in any other country outside the U.S. We even checked the list of press releases on McDonald’s Canada’s corporate website to be sure but we found no Halloween Pail announcement. Sorry, Canada!