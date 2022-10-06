After a swirling cauldron of super-sized rumors, notorious fast food chain McDonald’s has finally confirmed the resurrection of an iconic festive collectible just in time for this year’s spooky season — Halloween Happy Meal Pails! The rumors initially started just a few weeks ago, but the recent confirmation from the food giant has horror junkies and Chicken McNuggets aficionados screaming with pleasure.

Earlier today, McDonald’s confirmed the smile-inducing news via its official Twitter account, where the fast food phenomenon posted a cryptic message for its millions of viewers to see. “Guess who’s coming back,” the food chain shared, along with an eye-popping poster that depicts the various choices for the Happy Meal Pails. You can check out the tweet for yourself down below:

The aforementioned pails are available to customers in a variety of colors — including green, white, and orange — and feature an assortment of painted faces on the front, which are meant to showcase the different types of characters during the spine-tingling season. These festive buckets are a clear homage to the iconic pails from the ‘80s — where the tradition of these collectibles originally started.

In the weeks leading up to the announcement, Instagram user @Markie_Devo shared a post to the official HalloweenLoversClub page, where they informed many other users on the social media site about McDonald’s possibly bringing back the Halloween buckets. Lucky, the rumor has been confirmed as truthful and the spooky season has just become even better.

Be sure to go out and grab your special Halloween pail while it’s available from Oct. 18 to Oct. 31.