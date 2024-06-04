‘Members of the mile high club, please come forward’: Woman throws existence of Mile High Club into question with cold, hard logic

The Mile High Club is an infamous club many couples plot and plan and scheme their way into, but few actually get away with it. The idea is that a couple would consummate their relationship while hundreds of miles in the air, flying in an airplane, usually in one of the cramped restrooms.

Many a honeymooner or anniversary vacationers plan and even claim they’ve joined, but Anna Birmingham on TikTok is skeptical that the famous club has any members at all.

She made a video in an airplane bathroom showcasing how tiny it is. She’s only five feet tall and barely fits in the measly closet airlines call a bathroom. If she barely fits by herself, how could a full couple manage to fit their intimate time into such a microscopic space?

Commenters have pointed out other logistical issues with joining the club in the restroom on commercial flights. First and foremost, it would be super easy to get caught. How obvious is it if one person goes into the bathroom, waits for a bit, and another joins? That’s just a recipe for disaster, especially when people are waiting for the toilet and just a flush can be heard several rows away.

Not to mention having sex on a commercial flight can come with some pretty heft consequences. According to the David J. Kramer Law Firm, in 2017, a couple caught getting their membership cards faced an $800 fine from Delta Airlines and was placed on a no-fly list. While technically it’s not illegal, it’s certainly against the rules and could land you in hot water as soon as you deplane.

Most people who do join probably aren’t taking the bathroom route. One person said that having a row to yourself and a blanket on hand could come in handy in economy class. Others pointed out that longer international flights on bougier airlines often have suite-style beds with first-class privacy shields, making it super easy and discreet. For the most part though, Mile Highers are flying private or taking special flights, like one they have in Vegas, for this purpose alone.

Many people theorized that this concept rose to popularity when planes were a bit roomier in the ’70s and ’80s. One viewer said she joined in the early 2000s and even then the bathroom had much more wiggle room. Nowadays, the mile-high club is for people with very deep pockets or an insane amount of flexibility who don’t mind a little bit of turbulence.

