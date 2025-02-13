Move over, Loch Ness Monster: TikToker transforms themselves into new creature of legend with nothing but peanut butter

Is there anything more delicious than peanut butter? Sure, bacon and French fries and any kind of cake can brighten anyone’s day, but only good old PB is a perfect match for jelly, chocolate, banana, and a whole bunch of other flavors. (Okay, probably not steak or broccoli.) But does that mean you want to see a monster covered in the stuff?

Recommended Videos

This terrifying idea came to life for TikTok user @frauqiess. In a video so compelling and frightening you simply can’t look away, she stands in a bathroom while a peanut butter-covered human stands next to her. They’re also grinning casually as if this is just another day for them (and, hey maybe it is). BRB, going to write a horror script about this and pitch it ASAP.

“I have so many questions,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “Why’s it kinda cute.” (Okay, it is kind of adorable.) Another user is a “Big fan of whatever this is.” Was this supposed to be a joke or a prank? A way to pass the time and squash boredom? Does this person cover themselves in nut butter regularly? And if so, why? Maybe this was meant to be some kind of beauty treatment. It turns out you can put peanut butter on your face or also add avocado and honey, and it’s supposed to be good for you. (Is anyone else getting hungry?)

But there’s a huge difference between putting a little bit on your face for a limited time and putting it on your whole body. Whatever is happening, The PB Monster is scarier than Bigfoot. Also, peanut butter is sticky, so… that clean-up must have been rough. Sadly, there is no update, so everyone is left in the dark about that process.

It might be shocking to see someone absolutely covered in peanut butter. But then again, considering how much everyone adores it, maybe more people dream of coating themselves in the sticky stuff than you might think. At the very least, people spend a lot of time thinking about this ingredient.

According to a 2021 OnePoll/Jif study, people have strong opinions about whether they like the crunchy or creamy kind. 63% answered they would rather not eat any peanut butter than consume the type that isn’t their fave. Almost 50% explained that they wouldn’t want to date someone who didn’t like the same type of PB as them. Now that’s a new one! Wouldn’t it be better to get into a relationship with someone who loves creamy peanut butter when you love crunchy? You would never have to share or fight over the last bits in the jar. See, PB is so powerful it can even stop fights!

This particular TikTok monster seems to be coated in creamy peanut butter, which would probably be at least marginally more comfortable than having bits of crunchy peanuts all over your body. As for how many like either type, when 2,000 Americans were surveyed, 29% like crunchy and 49% like smooth. So, maybe it’s a good idea to put PB on your body, as long as it’s the type you like the most? Okay, maybe not. Either way, this whole scenario makes me think of the creepy Goosebumps book Beware of The Purple Peanut Butter. Just imagine how much messier this would have been if that was real.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy