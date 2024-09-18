‘Time to invest in candles’: New adults are ready to separate from society after receiving their first utility bill

Many people look forward to the day they leave the nest and venture out into the world all on their own. We dream of having our apartments or homes where we do whatever we want, decorate however we want, and have the freedom and sanctity that comes with living in our own place.

Recommended Videos

It is very freeing and peaceful. That is until reality sets in and you realize that enjoying the luxury of living alone also means paying for it.

No one has documented that realization better than Kendall Bensen and her roommate in their viral TikTok. The video shows them sitting in a dark living room deciding on their new budgeting plan after receiving that month’s sky-high utility bill. The plan is simple: the bathroom will now be the grass outside, they will not use the TV or microwave, and they will use battery-operated lanterns only.

This may seem like an extreme reaction, but viewers prove that this is how many of us feel after our first utility bill, or even our 50th.

@kendallbensen I apologize to my parents for every light I’ve ever left on ♬ original sound – kendall Bensen

One commenter said that in his first apartment, they turned the heat down all winter long and froze their butts off just to save money, only to find out when he moved that heat was included in their rent. Another joked that when they got their first utility bill they immediately became their father.

People also laughed at the girls’ dedication to lowering their living costs. The video being filmed with the lights off and everything was the kicker. Some people joked that they should just wait and see how much batteries cost. Another noted that they don’t think flushes are included in utilities so they might be able to use their toilet in peace.

According to Home Guide, the average cost of utilities in the U.S. is $500 to $600 per month, which shakes out to more than $7,000 per year. On average, electricity typically costs the most, up to $160 per month, so it’s probably wise that these young women were operating with the lights off. Their water, however, is likely only costing them between $40 and $60 per month, so their flushes might be safe.

People in the comment section also kindly offered tips and tricks on how to reduce their cost of living. They told the girls to turn off the air conditioning and water heater and watch the reality show Extreme Cheapskates for more ideas on how to save a couple of bucks.

Their struggle is all too relatable, and with winter around the corner, utilities are going to get even higher. Maybe we should all take a page out of Kendall’s book.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy