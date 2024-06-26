‘Oh you a friend friend’: Woman becomes a private detective when she devises fool-proof plan to find out if best friend’s boyfriend is secretly married

We’ve all been there: the dull first dates, the horror of using Tinder, and the question of whether meeting people in real life is still possible. What’s even more frustrating than navigating your own dating life? Realizing that your BFF’s partner is actually taken…

TikTok user @officiallyny felt that her best friend’s boyfriend might be married, so she visited his house to investigate. Sometimes your friend does their best to help you and is unsuccessful, and other times they’re not a friend at all. In this case, a friend really lived up to the name.

Unfortunately (or maybe, fortunately) for Nyesha’s friend, she found that, yes, the guy she was dating was married. When Nyesha knocked on the door a woman answered, holding a baby. Nyesha acted like she was trying to find her sister and in turn, uncovered this important information.

The comment section of Nyesha’s TikTok account is filled with people praising her for being such a great friend. TikTok user @Nonsense wrote “This real friend type ish” and TikTok user @Kimkashmere wrote “You’re a real one!” Nyesha replied to a comment and explained, “he claimed he was divorced but I KNEW.” If any of us have been in this terrible situation before or seen it happen to a friend, we’re likely super impressed that she figured out the truth.

Thankfully for us, Nyesha posted a second TikTok and shared what happened next. She wrote, “he’s with her right now explaining everything.” His original explanation was he and his sister lived together. We’ll all be glad to know that Nyesha replied to a comment and said of her friend, “She completely left him alone and is pass the situation now.” Hopefully, we all can have such an amazing friend in our own lives.

