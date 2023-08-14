Home News

‘Omg! So much younger!’: Wigs for Kids hair donation brought donor to tears

This donation did not go to waste.

A generous woman gets the makeover of a lifetime after deciding to donate her hair to children in need. This isn’t just any ordinary client either, rather, someone who survived a tragic accident that made maintaining her hair a difficult task, as this viral TikTok shows.

The woman visited Styles & Smiles Family Salon in East Idaho recently, and she turns out to be a car accident survivor who had to relearn how to do everything, from walking to talking, and maintaining her hair was one of her biggest challenges. So when she decided to donate her hair to Wigs for Kids, the hair stylist ensured that not only would her hair go to a good cause, but she’d also receive a look that she deserves which is easy to maintain.

This donation must have resonated with the client, as she not only looked gorgeous in the end, but she also knew that children will feel the same way. It must have been a long time since she saw herself looking this beautiful, and the hair stylist ensured that this woman’s generosity wouldn’t go to waste. The woman cried out “I look like a person!” after seeing the results. Hopefully, children will feel the same way as well once her hair transforms into a wig that they can use.

The National Library of Medicine reported that in 2019, children as young as 2 years old may develop hair and scalp disorders, such as alopecia. So to help kids gain back their confidence in their appearance, Wigs For Kids spent over 40 years giving wigs to over 10,000 children.

Not only did Styles & Smiles Family Salon do their part to help another child in need, but she also helped this woman feel beautiful after years of thinking that she wasn’t. The woman donated over 15 inches of her hair to Wigs for Kids.

