OTV: What happened to Abe and Wendy?

In November 2022, Twitch streamers and power couple, Abe and Wendy, better known as BaboAbe and Natsumiii, married on stream to a massive audience. However, just eight short months later, the couple are already divorced, so what happened?

For those unfamiliar with the couple, both were members of Offline TV, a group of creators who create video content and livestreams. The group was started by Pokimane and their content has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of viewers over the years.

Anyways, back to Abe and Wendy. On July 31st, 2023, Abe announced on X that he and Wendy were no longer together. The two had been married since November 2022, and had been dating for six years. Despite how serious their relationship was Abe’s message was somewhat brief, and lacked many details which got fans speculating as to whether this break-up was really an amicable one.

Fan speculation

Naturally fans of the group began to analyze the situation, breaking down Abe’s specific wording in his post to X as well as Wendy’s response to his statement. One individual on Reddit went deep with their analysis, pointing out that, unlike most public breakups, Abe did not wish his partner well and what’s more, he even pushed the blame for the breakup off of himself.

Hey guys, you know that I'm normally very kept to myself when it comes to personal matters, however I felt that we owed it to you all to give an update.



Wendy and I are no longer together.

Things happened, and I can at the very least say- with confidence that I've done all I… — Abe (@BaboAbe) July 31, 2023

Compare this to another Twitch couple, Fulsie and Edison, who were also married, but sadly broke up. During their split, both made their own statements with their own perspectives and wished each other the best. This is pretty standard for a public relationship of this nature, sometimes people just drift apart, there is no bad blood and so they can part ways amicably. Abe and Wendy didn’t do this which instantly got people thinking about what could have happened.

The fallout from the breakup certainly indicates that there may be some bad blood between the former husband and wife – something bad happened that resulted in Abe and Wendy ending things. For many, the logical conclusion was that Wendy had cheated on Abe – she didn’t make a statement of her own at the time, simply reposting Abe’s post and liking it. Fans speculated that this could be because she was feeling guilty for her actions.

Did Wendy cheat on Abe?

The infidelity rumor began spreading like wildfire and it only got stronger when neither party denied the rumor despite almost certainly being aware of what their fans were saying. During his comeback stream two months later Abe skirted around the subject, but once again, he did not deny the rumor and although he did not say anything negative about his ex-wife, he didn’t say anything positive either. Sometimes it’s the words people don’t say that tell you everything you need to know.

The final piece of evidence is the fact that other members of OTV, including Pokimane, unfollowed Wendy, suggesting that they were certainly taking Abe’s side here.

Of course, neither have confirmed the reason for their split and they probably never will. It seems Abe and Wendy just want to move on from the whole ordeal and it’s best we just let them.

