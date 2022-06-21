People are already joking that Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ is the worst version yet

DC fans have been poking fun at Ezra Miller, deriding their forthcoming iteration of The Flash as the worst version yet, following the actor’s seemingly endless legal troubles.

Reddit user u/YoungAmazing313 posted the Family Guy “you guys always act you’re better than me” meme on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit. But instead of the original characters, the faces were replaced with Miller as Meg, the loser in question.

Meanwhile, Grant Gustin, and the Flash from the 2001 cartoons and DC comics as Chris, Lois, and Peter — all dressed to the nines.

Since the meme was shared, other DC superhero fans listed other known Flash actors and iterations who they deemed were “better” than Miller. It seems like people are counting out Miller as the hero before we’ve even had a proper chance… and fair enough.

While there is a handful that preferred the older iterations of the Scarlet Speedster, there are some DC fans who enjoyed Miller’s portrayal of Barry Allen, more specifically in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Fans are also upset that their preferred Flash iteration is played by someone with a terrible reputation but have agreed that DC made the right decision to let Miller go.

It was reported recently that Miller will not continue his role as The Flash after their solo superhero movie goes into theaters in 2023, due to multiple controversies. Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii and was sent a protective order by the daughter’s parents that the actor knew when she was 12 years old.

So far, no news was released on who will be recast after 2023, if the role will even be recast at all.