‘Reverse and crush him against his car… that would have been so satisfying’: Would-be kidnapping victim narrowly escapes

We’ve always heard: “Lock your doors!” and you know it’s true that you should be more cautious. It feels like a habit that you have to get into, and hopefully, personal security is not a reactive measure, meaning, start today to be more careful – don’t do it because you had a scary experience and now you’re going to be more aware of your surroundings moving forward.

Recently, TikToker Killer Bee Tactical shared a video of a car sitting in a parking spot, another car comes and blocks the car in while a passenger gets out and is able to gain access to the vehicle. The driver of the parked car screams bloody murder and honks their horn, scaring the would-be assailant away. A harrowing experience for anyone, you have no way of knowing the intentions of someone sneaking around your car and trying to open doors – could be a carjacking, kidnapping, or who knows? But the driver of the parked car did the right thing.

According to The Defenders, carjacking can happen “many times in well-lighted areas of large cities. A victim of a carjacking is a crime of opportunity, be it with young people or the elderly. We see these types of carjackings… at the grocery store, stop lights, residential driveways, with a parked vehicle, in rural areas, and even at a fire station! This type of crime happens everywhere, according to the crime data.”

So, although it is surprising to see this activity in broad daylight, it’s certainly not unheard of. And even though hitting someone with your car who is clearly trying to do you harm may seem ghoulish, the point of view provided by Model Mugging is “Your vehicle may be used as a weapon if threatened with an assailant standing in front of the car trying to stop you from leaving, especially if he is armed. He may have an accomplice who may approach from another angle and smash your window to get to you or inside your automobile. You can blare on your horn. If that does not work and you believe his intent is to attack you, driving through him may be a viable option based on the totality of circumstances. You may surge your vehicle forward or backward to get him to move before you continue your escape. You may be prosecuted in court for hitting an assailant, but your safety is the greatest priority above an assailant’s well-being. Blaring the horn and surging the vehicle provides him with a chance to get out of the way.”

And that’s exactly what we see the victim doing. Be aware, be safe, and be cautious out there. And please, always keep your doors locked!