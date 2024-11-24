‘She done put that cat in skims’: Cat mom realizes her pet’s onesie is one size too small when it fails at basic feline activity

Invariably, if someone uploads a video of a pet doing something cute or clumsy on TikTok, people will watch it, and it will go viral. Well, that’s precisely what’s happened in the case of a cat whose tight-fitting outfit has caused it to be a little uncoordinated.

In the 5-second clip, uploaded by Nat (username @nubnub_), the kitty takes a small and unsteady run-up to jump onto Nat’s bed. However, his onesie has affected his maneuverability and agility, resulting in him not jumping as high as he planned, botching the landing, and tumbling off the bed onto the floor. Nat shrieks, “Oh no,” and the video ends. The video’s on-screen caption reads, “I think my cat’s onesie is a bit too small,” while its description says, “Need to size up.”

Hundreds of TikTok users have commented on the video to give their two cents on the cat and its misfitting attire.

How did TikTok react?

Several people commented on the cat’s onesie, saying things like, “If you don’t get that leotard off that damn cat,” “CORSET,” “Def a body suit,” “Why you got her in shape wear,” and “She done put that cat in skims.”A couple of people used quotation marks to put humorous words into the cat’s mouth, commenting things like, ““Father help”,” and ““i got this ohhh wait hold on we going down”.”

Others pointed out that any clothing inhibits a cat’s movement, with comments like, “clothes limit their mobility but try a bigger size lol,” “My cat got fixed a few days ago and she has one two and its so funny seeing her walk,” “my cat collapses when i put clothes on her,” and “nah that’s just how they act in clothes, for some reason it makes them lose balance.”

Meanwhile, many simply found the video hilarious and expressed their amusement by writing things like, “I had no business laughing the way I did when she fell off,” “This is killing me,” “I’m sitting on the bus trying so hard not to laugh out loud,” and ““How many times did you watch this?” Me: yes.” Remarkably, few people showed genuine sympathy for the cat’s predicament, although one did write “awww.” Thanks for your concern, kind person.

When someone asked, “Why does your cat even have a onesie in the first place?” Nat responded with the explanation: “She has a rash on her back that she keeps licking raw; don’t worry, I got her a bigger size.” That’s okay, then. According to a 2016 Ask Your Target Market survey, 6% of pet owners often dress up their pets in clothing or costumes, while 15% do so sometimes, 17% rarely do, and 63% never do. However, according to Fortune Business Insights, the pet clothing market is growing, with a global value of $5.56 billion in 2023, projected to increase to $5.79 billion this year. The market is expected to grow to USD 8.97 billion by 2032. If you’re one of the people purchasing outfits for your pets and contributing to that monumental figure, please make sure they fit!

