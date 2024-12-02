‘She’s not suggesting she’s letting you know’: Sassy sister suggests a new way to celebrate Christmas, and it’s an offer her sis can’t refuse

Some interpersonal dynamics you can only be fully understood and appreciated if you are not an only child. Sometimes, especially in this age of social media, we come across interactions that we profoundly identify with because we, too, have a sibling.

A TikToker, going by @auntie.pretty, has established a recurring TikTok series wherein she lip-syncs and acts out her sister’s voice notes. Although these may tickle people with sisters the most, they are hilarious regardless of whether you have any siblings.

In this now-viral TikTok, the sister, who’s putting on an accent some commenters have likened to Marisa Tomei’s character in My Cousin Vinny, suggests a Christmas plan that differs from the norm. She does not want an exchange of gifts this year, she has a much better idea: “A sistahs Christmas dinnah.”

Wear your “faux fur coats” and put on your “finest press-ons”

It is clear, only by watching a couple of videos in the “Voice Notes from My Sister” series, that both these ladies have a fabulous sense of humor. But the sister’s voice notes about a fancy sisters’ Christmas dinner that she would like to plan for this year are downright iconic.

The sister makes her suggestion sound not so much like a suggestion but more like she’s just waiting to hear a ‘yes’ in response. She seems particularly excited – an emotion which is emphasized by Auntie Pretty’s terrific acting skills – by the prospect of getting all “dolled up” and wearing this “faux fur coat [she’s] never worn,” so much so that one netizen had to comment: “She built this whole idea around the fur coat I know it.” This may well be what happened. A great number of women – and many men as well – should be able to identify with the notion of buying a fancy-looking piece of clothing or jewelry and then waiting for the perfect moment to show it off.

In a subsequent video, the sister, now seemingly aware of the millions of views that the first “sistahs Christmas dinnah” TikTok amassed, is self-conscious by the fact that the current state of her nails will not fit in with the mental picture that Auntie Pretty’s followers have likely envisioned. But even while outspoken about something she’s insecure about, her demeanor and attitude – even though we can only hear her voice – are quite charming and diva-like.

In a more recent TikTok, the sister once again channels the same contagiously fun and sassy energy as the first one but, this time, she gets a little more philosophical in her musings, remarking how “Maybe, sistahs Christmas dinnah is just a state of mind.” Although this may sound like a platitude or a cliché – especially since the accent she’s putting on is quite amusing – she’s got a point. The act of dressing up is not merely vain and superficial – as some people may perceive – but something to go hand-in-hand with one’s self-confident attitude, or even a boost to one’s self-esteem.

“They are all invited,” the sister states in this last TikTok. And sure enough, many netizens jumped at the idea because, in all honesty, this plan sounds like it would be time well spent. “Was this my official invite?” one commenter asked.

Some people are so used to their own Christmas traditions that they can’t think of how to innovate and potentially bring something new to the table that may constitute a necessary breath of fresh air. Auntie Pretty and her sister, having reached such traction on the social media platform, may well be the ones to inspire individuals stuck in a mundane holiday season routine to try out something new and experience a unique Christmas day that won’t easily be forgotten.

